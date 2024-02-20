Spoiler pictures for Call the Midwife reveal fresh devastation for Trixie
New Call the Midwife images have revealed there is more heartache on the cards for fan favourite Trixie.
Spoiler pictures for the next episode of Call the Midwife season 13 have revealed there is more heartache on the way for fan favourite Trixie Franklin (Helen George).
The character has been facing a rough patch in her marriage with new husband Matthew Aylward recently after Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 saw her finally discover the true extent of their financial woes.
Viewers have known for some time that Matthew has been secretly hiding crippling money worries from Trixie, while she splashes the cash on new sofas and a fancy new car.
However, the most recent episode of the drama that aired on Sunday, February 11, saw Matthew finally come clean to his wife about their troubles after attending an Aylward Estate board meeting where he discovered the business that he inherited from his father is in debt of more than £250,000 and is on the brink of ruin.
After being told that he was not only being struck off the board with immediate effect but his salary from the estate was also being stopped, Matthew had no choice but to go home and tell Trixie everything.
Despite being shocked, Trixie was understanding and vowed to support her husband. However, new images for the episode airing on Sunday, February 25, which is the penultimate episode of the season, show her facing more heartache.
Spoilers for the new episode have revealed that Matthew is set to be stunned to learn a bailiff is taking back his car, and when it happens in front of all their friends, the couple are publicly humiliated.
And, to make matters worse, Trixie hasn’t been sleeping well and confides in Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) who prescribes sleeping pills - but is it enough to help her through this rough patch?
Speaking of what is to come in this storyline, Olly Rix, who plays Matthew told us that there is plenty more drama to come for the couple: “There’s miscommunication and misunderstanding. If you were watching somebody's marriage doing this, you'd be saying, ‘Talk it through, you can save it.’ But no matter how often they’re trying to get things together, they keep missing each other.
"They're both sympathetic, there's no villain, but they just diverge. Every well-meaning attempt they make somehow makes it worse.
“It's heartbreaking, moving and was emotionally exhausting to film," he continued. "The walls felt like they were closing in. It was tough to get through. Everybody was wiped out by the end of each filming day. I don’t think it'll be fun to watch but it will be affecting if we’ve done it to the standard I think we have.”
There have also been rumors that Olly's character, Matthew, is set to be written out of the show at the end of the current season, which comes to a close in the UK on Sunday, March 3. While his exit is yet to be confirmed by the BBC, it sounds like Trixie and Matthew's honeymoon period is well and truly over.
Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, February 25 on BBC One at 8pm and will air in the US from Sunday March 17 on PBS Masterpiece.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.