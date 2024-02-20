Spoiler pictures for Call the Midwife reveal fresh devastation for Trixie

Spoiler pictures for the next episode of Call the Midwife season 13 have revealed there is more heartache on the way for fan favourite Trixie Franklin (Helen George).

The character has been facing a rough patch in her marriage with new husband Matthew Aylward recently after Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 saw her finally discover the true extent of their financial woes.

Viewers have known for some time that Matthew has been secretly hiding crippling money worries from Trixie, while she splashes the cash on new sofas and a fancy new car.

Trixie is set to face bigger problems in her marriage in the next episode. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

However, the most recent episode of the drama that aired on Sunday, February 11, saw Matthew finally come clean to his wife about their troubles after attending an Aylward Estate board meeting where he discovered the business that he inherited from his father is in debt of more than £250,000 and is on the brink of ruin.

After being told that he was not only being struck off the board with immediate effect but his salary from the estate was also being stopped, Matthew had no choice but to go home and tell Trixie everything.

Despite being shocked, Trixie was understanding and vowed to support her husband. However, new images for the episode airing on Sunday, February 25, which is the penultimate episode of the season, show her facing more heartache.

Matthew will have his car taken away in Sunday's episode. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Spoilers for the new episode have revealed that Matthew is set to be stunned to learn a bailiff is taking back his car, and when it happens in front of all their friends, the couple are publicly humiliated.

And, to make matters worse, Trixie hasn’t been sleeping well and confides in Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) who prescribes sleeping pills - but is it enough to help her through this rough patch?

Things don't look good for the newlyweds. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Speaking of what is to come in this storyline, Olly Rix, who plays Matthew told us that there is plenty more drama to come for the couple: “There’s miscommunication and misunderstanding. If you were watching somebody's marriage doing this, you'd be saying, ‘Talk it through, you can save it.’ But no matter how often they’re trying to get things together, they keep missing each other.

"They're both sympathetic, there's no villain, but they just diverge. Every well-meaning attempt they make somehow makes it worse.

“It's heartbreaking, moving and was emotionally exhausting to film," he continued. "The walls felt like they were closing in. It was tough to get through. Everybody was wiped out by the end of each filming day. I don’t think it'll be fun to watch but it will be affecting if we’ve done it to the standard I think we have.”

It looks like Sister Julienne is on hand to listen to Trixie's woes. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

There have also been rumors that Olly's character, Matthew, is set to be written out of the show at the end of the current season, which comes to a close in the UK on Sunday, March 3. While his exit is yet to be confirmed by the BBC, it sounds like Trixie and Matthew's honeymoon period is well and truly over.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, February 25 on BBC One at 8pm and will air in the US from Sunday March 17 on PBS Masterpiece.