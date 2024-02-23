Call the Midwife EXCLUSIVE: Zephryn Taitte on Cyril's challenging new case

Call the Midwife wouldn’t be the same without kindly mechanic-turned-social worker Cyril Robinson.

Call the Midwife season 13 has seen Cyril, played by Zephryn Taitte, continue to try to rebuild his life after his wife Lucille (Leonie Elliott) departed for Jamaica to recover from a breakdown in Call the Midwife season 12.

As he has thrown himself into work, Cyril has started a new career as a child welfare officer and in this week’s episode of the BBC One period drama, he tries to aid a young mum in a harrowing predicament.

Here, in an exclusive chat, Zephryn Taitte tells us about the challenges ahead for Cyril in Call the Midwife…

Call the Midwife always explores hard-hitting stories. Tell us about the tricky assignment Cyril is involved with this week…

“This is one of his first cases where he can make his mark. He has to deal with strong emotions and it's tough because it’s an ugly situation. Cyril must do what's best for his client but he takes a deep breath first. Cyril is a lovely man and emotionally intelligent, he steps in whenever people are in need.”

What does Cyril’s career as a social worker mean to him?

“Cyril feels this is a calling because he’s a caring guy. He first joined the housing sector at the council, but he saw where he could really make a change and this is a natural progression. He’s learnt a lot from watching the nuns and their vocation, and this has become his. Plus Poplar has given him so much and this is his way of giving back. It's lovely seeing Cyril blossom. He’s had ups and downs but now he has purpose.”

Was there any research you could do into social work?

“I've been talking to people who have worked in the community and my mum used to work for Victim Support, where she dealt with a lot. I also work with social workers and youth workers myself, so I've drawn from my own experience. That helps in terms of seeing how patient and caring you have to be.”

Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) relishes his new job as a social worker in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

It sounds like community work is as important to you as it is to Cyril…

“It does feel like art imitating life and I aspire to be more like Cyril! I try to help people as much as I can and to assist youngsters in enriching their community. I'm constantly looking at ways of giving them a chance, especially if they’re from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"I work with Pan Intercultural Arts [an organization bringing drama and arts to young people] – I was a shy kid with a speech impediment, but getting into drama opened so many doors. And we also do charity events with The Sheriffs’ and Recorders’ Fund, which helps [ex-offenders’] rehabilitation.”

Violet (Annabelle Apsion) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) have to deal with a huge pile of turnips that Fred has ordered in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

There are some lighter scenes this week where Cyril helps his landlord Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) deal with an unexpectedly huge delivery of turnips! What was that like to film?

“Cyril will do anything for Fred! They’re a lovely double act. We had to go back and forth with barrows of turnips and it became arduous because we were filming late at night and we had to keep stopping if a turnip rolled out! But it was good fun, as always, with Cliff.”

Do you enjoy Cyril’s relationship with the Buckles?

“It's lovely. Cyril’s fond of them, they’re like a second family, they’ve embraced him. Violet [Fred’s wife, played by Annabelle Apsion] is his confidant and Reggie [Fred and Violet’s ward, played by Daniel Laurie] is like a little brother.

“We have a giggle on set, we’re always joking around. And I’ve learnt a lot from them. This was my first big TV role, so I watched them and they’ve shown me how it works!”

Is Cyril still hoping to reunite with Lucille?

“Lucille’s his heart, he wouldn’t want to let that go, he’s in love with her. He knows she needed to find herself, but he has hopes that she will return. I get a lot of people coming up to me saying, ‘When’s Lucille coming back? She shouldn't have left you!’ Bless!”

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) is still the love of Cyril's (Zephryn Taitte) life in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

When she departed, were you worried that Cyril would be leaving too?

“Yes! I was like, ‘What are they going to do with me?!’ So I’m grateful they kept me on and I like where they have taken Cyril. I was hoping he wouldn't just be pining after Lucille and then go to Jamaica after her. There’s a role for him in Poplar as he tries to make a life for himself.”

Finally, Cyril has found a furry companion in his cat Nigel. Do you enjoy working with Diesel, who plays him?!

“Nigel is a nice addition to Cyril’s life. But Diesel just likes to focus on food, so he ignores me. He’s not bothered about anything but himself! He wants to get his paw in a tin of pilchards and leave. We’re friendly though, and he sometimes gives me a little wink before he moves on!”

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, February 25 at 8pm on BBC One and the season will air in the US on PBS Masterpiece from Sunday, March 17.