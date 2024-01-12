Rosalind Clifford — our guide to the Call the Midwife character

Rosalind Clifford joined the show in Call the Midwife season 13 and is the latest recruit to the new midwifery training scheme at Nonnatus House.

A new face on the streets of Poplar, Rosalind arrives alongside fellow student midwife Joyce Highland. A bundle of energy, Rosalind is eager to get to work, and actress Natalie Quarry, who plays the newcomer, can't say enough nice things about her character.

"I love her - she's fabulous," she told us. "She's sensitive, empathetic, strong-headed and practical. Rosalind cares about her studies and becomes close to all the mothers. She's going to be an amazing midwife."

Rosalind grew up in a boys' boarding school, where her father was headmaster, and appears to be very confident around new people. She quickly forms a close bond with her new roommate Joyce as well as Nurse Nancy Corrigan.

There's also an inner rebel in Rosalind. She's concerned by the political unrest in 1969 Britain and expresses that she's fully in favour of organised protests.

Newcomer Rosalind goes for a cycle ride with her fellow midwives. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

Who plays Rosalind Clifford?

Rosalind Clifford is played by British actress Natalie Quarry, and Call the Midwife is her biggest role of her career to date.

Natalie is a long-standing fan of the BBC medical drama and even emailed the production team when she was 19 asking for a part in the show!

Her other TV credits include minor parts in BBC's Doctors and Disney+ drama Atlanta and in 2021 she starred in a stage production of Amphibian at the King’s Head Theatre in Islington.

The following year, Natalie played Kat in the short film The Secret Canary (2022), which earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress of the Year from the Independent Shorts Awards in 2023.

Her other short film credits include Late Night (2022), Pauline (2022) and I Love U, Rob (2022).

Natalie is set to appear in the upcoming AppleTV+ historical drama, Blitz, which has a stellar cast including the brilliant Stephen Graham and Saoirse Ronan.

Rosalind will have some life-changing decisions to make in series 13. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Rosalind Clifford's personality

Rosalind is described as 'young, warm, passionate and funny', and is someone who clearly has a strong sense of justice.

She also proves herself to be calm in a crisis when assisting with a difficult birth just days after arriving in Poplar.

Natalie shared: "I felt very lucky to be given such a dramatic storyline straight off the bat, because it definitely means that I got to explore more avenues of Rosalind than I necessarily thought I was going to so early on."

Rosalind also seems slightly naïve at times but has an inner strength and steeliness that she will need to draw on to make some life-changing choices.