Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special: plot, cast and all we know

The Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special marks the start of Call the Midwife season 12, which will kick off in January 2023, but first, we have got a holiday special featuring all our Poplar favorites to look forward to.

The cast and crew behind the period drama have given us a sneak peek into what we can expect from the Christmas special, and from what we have seen so far the episode looks as heart-warming and action-packed as in previous years.

A post on the show's social media said: "Hello all! Today we’re delighted to give you this first behind-scenes photo peek at the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special! And for their first Christmas photo session, our cast — Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy) — subjected our poor photographer to a fine British tradition — the snowball fight!



"We’re delighted to confirm that the results of our team’s hard work on the Christmas Special are looking FANTASTIC, and we just can’t wait to show you more — so stay tuned to this page as we start to get ready for our brand new special, and Series 12!"

While we haven't got a confirmed air date from the BBC, the Call the Midwife Christmas episode traditionally airs at 8 pm on Christmas Day, and it is thought that this year will be just the same.

In the US the air date for the Call the Midwife Christmas special has already been confirmed by PBS and will air on Sunday, December 25 at 9 pm ET.

Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special plot

It is still early days so we are yet to get a full synopsis of what might happen in the Call the Midwife Christmas special, however, PBS has released a tiny bit of information about the festive episode to whet our appetite.

The official line from PBS reveals there is plenty of drama as well as some holiday cheer in the seasonal special: "With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash and everyone unites for a festive talent show."

Talking to the Radio Times (opens in new tab), Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner hinted there might be some familiar faces making a return to the show for the festive season: "Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way. I think it draws on its own history again, but there's a lot of joy at Christmas as usual. But there's also a great story there too, and it's been really enjoyable to do."

We also know that filming has managed to get back to some form of normality for the cast and crew after the pandemic. The show posted another behind-the-scenes snap, this time of Dr Turner holding a baby... something that wasn't allowed due to social distancing rules during the filming of the last season.

The caption on the picture read: "Behind the scenes on the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Dr Turner gets back to baby holding! The filming of this current festive episode has marked a moving return to business for our cast. The easing of the toughest pandemic restrictions after two long years has meant that our cast are now able to interact more freely once again. This has been a real joy for our team - but none more so than for our own Dr Turner, actor Stephen McGann, who can now return to his favourite on-set hobby: meeting and holding our adorable newborns!!"

Who is in the cast for the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special?

From the behind-the-scenes snaps above we know one thing for sure, Helen George is back as fan favorite Trixie Franklin. Viewers will remember that in Call the Midwife season 11 Trixie jetted off to Italy to take care of her dying godmother, while Helen George was on maternity leave. Helen has since welcomed her second child into the world and is now back filming once again.

With Trixie set to appear in the upcoming Christmas special, fans could be seeing even more from her romance with Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) which developed in season 11, with the two even sharing a kiss. Could there be a Christmas proposal on the cards?

As well as Trixie, it is thought that all the usual Call the Midwife cast will also be back for the new season.

Not only will Jenny Agutter return as Sister Julienne after her brush with death in season 11, but it is thought she will be joined by Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen).

Leonie Elliott's Nurse Lucille Robinson and her onscreen husband Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) are also thought to be returning.

Regulars Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi), Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) are also believed to be back, along with Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix), who started a romance with Trixie during the last season.

Doctor Turner and his family will also return including his wife Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) and son Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan).

New Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special behind the scenes images

Image 1 of 4 Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances and Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions )

Ella Bruccoleri and Megan Cusack have a dance on set. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions ) Max Macmillan on set as Timothy Turner. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions ) The crew get ready for a night shoot in a snowy Poplar. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions )

Is there a trailer for the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special?

Not yet, but as soon as a trailer for the Christmas special is released we will add it to this guide.

