Who dies in the 'Call the Midwife' train crash?

Is somebody about to die after that shock 'Call the Midwife' train crash?

Call the Midwife season 11 left us with a shocking cliffhanger during the seventh episode, meaning we are set to have a nail-biting season finale on our hands. Is the BBC show about to kill off a fan favorite?

By the end of episode 7, several characters' fates were left unknown after Lionel Corbett lost control of a train after suffering a seizure, causing them to crash at high speed into another train.

Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), and newcomer Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) were all aboard the train, we know that Nancy managed to get away from the wreckage, but the fate of the other two characters still remains unclear.

With the season finale set to reveal the aftermath of this tragic train crash, it's possible there have been fatalities including other passengers, as it was pretty packed and our beloved characters were also joined by legions of football fans.

And with the season drawing to a close this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 20, a shocking character death could keep viewers gripped, even though fans everywhere are seriously hoping this isn't the case!

Heidi Thomas, the show’s creator, told Radio Times: "The thing is, if there was a train crash near where you live, in the world of Call the Midwife, the two people you could rely on to come and sort everything out are Dr Turner and Sister Julienne."

Heidi added: "But if they are in the eye of the storm, who will save them?"

Read on to find out our theories about Dr Turner and Sister Julienne...

Dr Patrick Turner

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner in 'Call the Midwife'. (Image credit: (C) Nealstreet Productions)

In an interview with What to Watch, actor Stephen McGann told us that there was "real danger" and the fate of his character is left unknown, so there's a chance that even if he has survived the crash there'll be some serious long-term effects.

He revealed: "We don't know their fates or what their injuries are. We know Dr Turner was thrown around. We also have other people in the carriage who are horribly injured, it’s a mess. We don’t know if their injuries will take their lives or, if they revive, what will be the long-term effects? They don't know when help will come. There’s real danger."

When we last saw Dr Turner, he was lying on the floor of the train, but we don't know if he's dead or just unconscious. However, it would be a seriously devastating move if they decided to kill him off as he's been on our screens since the very first season.

This could also see a double-exit for fans of Call the Midwife, as his wife Shelagh (Laura Main) would be forced to grieve his loss, and she could decide to head back to her hometown in Scotland and say goodbye to Poplar for good. Shelagh has given up everything for her relationship with Patrick, even stepping down from her role as a nun, where she was known as Sister Bernadette.

It would be a huge decision to get rid of the Turners, but since the series has been on the air for so long and a dramatic finale is looming, fans could definitely be preparing for heartbreak...

Sister Julienne

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in 'Call the Midwife'. (Image credit: BBC and Nealstreet Productions)

Worryingly, Sister Julienne isn't moving at all before the credits roll which means there's a chance she has died as a result of the train crash or that help will not be able to get to her in time.

Actress Jenny Agutter has been sworn to secrecy, but absolutely hasn't ruled out the fact her character could meet a devastating end and teased that there'll be an "ongoing effect" as a result of this.

She told us: "Everything that happens to the Poplar community and Nonnatus House has an ongoing effect, even if it’s only to bring home the idea that we never know what the future holds. I don’t know how Nonnatus will change. I also can’t give away the few things I know about Sister Julienne's future!"

Sister Julienne is one of only two characters, the other being Shelagh, to appear in every single episode so perhaps it's time for her to exit the series after being one of the longest-serving members?

With some slight movement from Dr Turner it seems like Sister Julienne is the most likely character to have died in the shocking train crash, alongside the driver, but we'll have to wait and see what happens in the season finale...

The Call the Midwife season 11 finale airs in the UK on Sunday, Feb. 20 on BBC1 at 8pm and later this spring on PBS America in the US.