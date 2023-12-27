Vera fans react to the show's first-ever Christmas special

Vera: The Rising Tide marked the first Christmas TV special for the beloved crime drama, but it was emotional for fans!

In the special, Brenda Blethyn’s much-loved DCI Vera Stanhope is asked to investigate the apparent suicide of a man called Rick Kelasall on Holy Island. Vera soon finds out that there’s more to his death than meets the eye and that Rick was murdered.

While solving the murder was at the heart of the special, it was an emotional time for fans of the ITV drama, as it was the last episode for Kenny Doughty, who played the role of DS Aiden Healy.

In an interview with What to Watch, Brenda Blethyn spoke about saying goodbye to her co-star, admitting that he'll be hugely missed after she has spent so much time working on set with him.

She told us: "We’ve filmed eight series together and I’ve never laughed so hard as I have with him. We’ve kept each other company between scenes during long days, weeks, and months of filming. I’ll miss him!"

However, she did reflect on one of the highlights of the Vera Christmas special, where Aiden gets to drive Vera's beloved Land Rover, and she teased the scene to us before it aired.

She said: "But there’s a special moment for him in the farewell episode because he gets to drive Vera’s Land Rover on his own! Not many people get to drive her car. Mind you, Vera is very keen that he doesn’t scratch her motor… although I’m not sure you’d really notice if he did!"

Brenda is not the only one saddened by Kenny's departure, with plenty of fans tuning on on Boxing Day to say goodbye to the actor. There were mixed feelings, though, with some fans arguing that he deserved a bigger send-off.

Despite some disappointment about his exit scenes, everyone can agree that DS Aiden Healy will be hugely missed!

I'm so sorry @kennydoughty is leaving. It won't be the same without Aiden #VeraDecember 26, 2023 See more

Love #Vera but I wish Aiden had a bit of a proper send off considering how many years he's spent putting her blue shoe covers on🥺December 26, 2023 See more

Love #Vera but I wish Aiden had a bit of a proper send off considering how many years he's spent putting her blue shoe covers on🥺December 26, 2023 See more

I’m both glad Billy is ok & that nothing bad happened to Aiden to bring about his exit! #VeraDecember 26, 2023 See more

#Vera Cracking #Vera tonight, brilliant storyline as always. I was glad Aiden didn't leave in this one & pleased a new series is coming soon.December 26, 2023 See more

Goodbye Aiden & Jac! #VeraDecember 26, 2023 See more

Vera season 13 returns in the New Year, with DS Joe Ashwoth (David Leon) in tow as he returns to the series to team up with Vera once again.

Speaking about his return, David Leon said: "I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It's fantastic to be back in the North East and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series. I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.”

Episodes of Vera are available on demand via ITVX.