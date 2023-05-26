Mog’s Christmas: voice cast, plot and all about the magical animated Judith Kerr adaptation

Mog’s Christmas arrives on Channel 4 for the festive season in 2023. Following on from the success of the 2019 adaptation of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, classic feline Mog created by much-loved children’s author Judith Kerr will light up our Christmas TV viewing this year and also allow fans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Judith Kerr’s birth.

Mog’s Christmas will come alive, thanks to voices from a stellar cast. Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh will narrate, while The Crown star Claire Foy voices Mog’s owner Mrs Thomas and Benedict Cumberbatch voices her husband, Mr Thomas. Miriam Margolyes plays an aunt who visits the Thomas family at Christmas, leaving their cat Mog feeling excluded.

There's more exciting news for Judith Kerr’s legion of fans, as Mog’s purrs and miaows will be provided by her real-life daughter Tacy Kneale. “Our own Mog was a huge part of my childhood,” says Tacy. “I hope I've done her justice!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 4's enchanting adaptation of Mog's Christmas…

Mog’s Christmas is an animated film the will be shown on Channel 4 during Christmas 2023 and will be a part of the channel’s Christmas highlights. There’s no definite release date yet but as soon as it’s confirmed, we’ll post it on this page. We'll also update with any US or International air dates.

Is there a trailer for Mog’s Christmas?

There's no trailer for Mog’s Christmas just yet, but when Channel 4 releases one in the run up to Christmas 2023, we’ll put it on here for you to enjoy.

Mog’s Christmas plot

Mog’s Christmas follows Mr and Mrs Thomas and their children Debbie and Nicky as they excitedly prepare for Christmas. With two aunts and a jolly uncle joining them for the festive period, Mog, the beloved family cat is feeling a bit ignored. And as Mr Thomas brings a huge Christmas tree into the house, she panics and scrambles onto the roof. The Thomas family try everything to rescue her but Mog refuses to come down, and despite everyone’s fears for her safety, she has a magical night in the snow and a cat-themed Christmas dream.

Mog’s Christmas voice cast — narrator Adjoa Andoh

The narrator if Mog's Christmas is Adjoa Andoh, who is best known for playing Lady Agatha Danbury in Bridgerton and has also starred in Invictus, Broadchurch, Fractured, Liar, Doctor Who, EastEnders, Casualty and Thunderbirds Are Go. Last year she lent her voice to Grandmother Smoo in anther Christmas animation The Smeds and The Smoos and she narrated the TV series Serengeti and Kenya – au rythme des pluies.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Claire Foy voices Mrs Thomas

In Mog's Christmas, Claire Foy voices Mog’s owner Mrs Thomas. Claire is best known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown. She’s also starred in A Very British Scandal, White Heat, First Man, Little Dorrit, Upstairs Downstairs, Wolf Hall and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Claire Foy in BBC1 drama A Very British Scandal. (Image credit: BBC/Blueprint Pictures)

Benedict Cumberbatch voice Mr Thomas

Benedict Cumberbatch voices Mr Thomas, who frightens Mog by bringing a Christmas tree into the house.

Benedict has previously starred as gay code-breaker Alan Turing in The Imitation Game and in Doctor Strange, The Power of the Dog, The Mauritanian, Brexit: The Uncivil War, Sherlock and Patrick Melrose. He'll be appearing in upcoming Netflix shows Eric and The Wonderful World Of Henry Sugar.

Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of Mr Thomas in Mog's Christmas. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is in the voice cast for Mog’s Christmas?

There are plenty of familiar voices in Mog’s Christmas. Listen out for Miriam Margolyes (Call The Midwife) and Maggie Steed (EastEnders, Shine On Harvey Moon) who play the aunts, Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat) who is Mog’s neighbour Mrs Gaynor, Charlie Higson (The Fast Show) as the jolly uncle, comedian Gareth Berliner is the chestnut seller and newcomers Amelie Law and Teddy Skelton play children Debbie and Nicky.

Miriam Margolyes as Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions )

Behind the scenes and more on Mog's Christmas

Mog’s Christmas was commissioned by Gwawr Lloyd, Drama Commissioning Editor and Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama at Channel 4 in association with Universal Pictures Content Group and produced by Lupus Films' founders Camilla Deakin and Ruth Fielding together with executive producers Juliet Matthews at HarperCollins Children’s Books, Judith Kerr’s children Tacy and Matthew Kneale and Ann-Janine Murtagh. It is directed by Robin Shaw (Director The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Co-Director We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Assistant Director The Snowman and The Snowdog) and written by Joanna Harrison (who adapted The Tiger Who Came to Tea, co-directed We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, and was Co-Writer and Art Director on The Snowman and The Snowdog). This new animated special will see a team of artists bring to life Judith Kerr's vivid illustrations in Lupus Films' distinctive, hand-drawn animated style from their studio in London.

Gwawr Lloyd, Drama Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 says: “We are utterly delighted to be bringing Mog to screen with our partners. It is the perfect Christmas tale full of fun and adventure with a star-studded cast including Claire Foy as Mrs Thomas and Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr Thomas. Channel 4 has a long-standing relationship with Lupus Films and together with their creative flair we have brought so many classic stories to the screen that have been enjoyed by generations of viewers. Judith Kerr’s much-loved Mog will be a great addition to this collection and a really special festive treat for the audience.”

Ruth Fielding, producer and co-founder of Lupus Films, adds: “We are delighted to create another animated film for Channel 4 and Universal Pictures Content Group working with our long-time collaborators, director Robin Shaw and screenwriter Joanna Harrison. This festive, family-friendly tale has huge cross generational appeal and is the perfect literary classic to adapt for the whole family to come together to watch. We are thrilled to once again bring Judith Kerr’s delightful illustrations to life in animation and to do so in the 100th anniversary of her birth feels very special”.

Juliet Matthews, Colour Publisher, HarperCollins Children’s Books, reveals: “HarperCollins Children’s Books is proud to be the home of all of Judith Kerr’s books. We are thrilled that the beloved Mog will now be introduced to a whole new generation of children through this delightful animation”.