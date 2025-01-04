When Calls the Heart season 12: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series

It's time to return to Hope Valley! When Calls the Heart season 12 is poised to be the biggest season yet. The long-running Hallmark Channel series is set to return this winter and promises that it will be a whole new era in Hope Valley.

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season!” Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer, said in a statement. “Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity. Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”

Here's everything we know about When Calls the Heart season 12.

Next episode of When Calls the Heart season 12

When Calls the Heart season 12 premieres Sunday, January 5. New episodes air Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Here's what we know about the season premiere episode airing January 5:

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 1: "The Mountie Way"

"Elizabeth receives a sentimental surprise in time for Little Jack's first day of school; Nathan trains a new Mountie cadet; Rosemary and Lee make a landmark decision."

We don't have a season 12 release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new series from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

When Calls the Heart season 12 premise

Here's what Hallmark Channel has to say about what's coming up in When Calls the Heart season 12:

"In season 12 of When Calls the Heart, love flourishes for schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton and Mountie Nathan Grant as they embrace the joy of new romance. Reporter Rosemary Coulter and retired Mountie Bill Avery team up once again to investigate a train robbery, while Governor Lucas Bouchard and Mayor Lee Coulter quite literally find common ground. The community comes together to celebrate and support each other through a season of discovering passions, leaps of faith, and a whole lot of dancing."

When Calls the Heart season 12 cast

Here's the list of cast members returning for When Calls the Heart season 12:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost

Hrothgar Mathews as Ned Yost

Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield

Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan

Erik Gow as Edwin Mitchel

Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie Grant

David James Lewis as Superintendent Hargraves

Jacob Shoemay as Oliver Garrett

Gracyn Shinyei as Emily Montgomery

Ava Grace Cooper as Opal Weise

Hyland Goodrich as Little Jack Thornton

Vienna Leacock as Angela Canfield

Elias Leacock as Cooper Canfield

Chloe McKinnon as Lily Watson

Billy Christos Jr. as Toby

Sofia Hodsoni as Talia

When Calls the Heart season 12 trailer

Take a look at the preview of When Calls the Heart season 12 below.