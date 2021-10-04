'Whitstable Pearl' season 2: everything we know

Will there be a Whitstable Pearl Season 2? Whispers are abound about Acorn's hit crime series coming back for another run, and given the popularity of the first season it would hardly come as a surprise. After all it was a stunning success across the world and has left fans clamouring for more. If, like us, you’ve binge-watched the six-episode boxset on Acorn TV and now need your next fill of Kerry Godliman’s amateur sleuth Pearl and co, it sounds like you might not have to wait too much longer.

Whitstable Pearl follows Pearl Nolan, who runs a successful seafood restaurant in her hometown of Whitstable in Kent but deep down hankers to be a detective. However, when she comes across the dead body of her friend Vinnie, she sets herself up as a PI and teams up with out-of-town detective DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles) to solve Vinnie’s death and other murders in the picturesque seaside town.

The show was adapted from the best-selling novels The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare by Julie Wassmer and there are plenty more Whitstable Pearl novels in the series just crying out to be adapted for television, so it looks like it might be good news for fans...

If you haven’t finished the series yet then be warned because there are some major spoilers on this page. Here we look at where the first series left off and what we know so far about a possible Whitstable Pearl season 2….

As Whitstable Pearl season 2 hasn't been officially announced quite yet, it's not even started filming, so we haven't been given a release date. We intend to update this page on Whitstable Pearl Season 2 as soon as we hear.

You can still catch Season 1 of Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV in the UK and the US. To sign up for Acorn, visit www.acorn.tv or download the Acorn TV app on your favourite device to start your 30 day free trial. You can also get Whitstable Pearl through Acorn TV on Amazon Prime (for extra charge).

Whitstable Pearl season 2 — where the first series left off…

In the last episode of Whitstable Pearl season 1 we saw Pearl investigating the death of her father Flash. Her mother Dolly (played by Frances Barber) was resolutely tight-lipped about his life and death and it emerged that Flash was not the hero Pearl always thought he was.

Along with Mike, Pearl discovers that Flash wasn’t murdered and instead committed suicide. However, Mike’s inability to switch off from work left Pearl feeling used and she called time on their fledgling, if somewhat tumultuous, relationship. Viewers were left dismayed that their union ended before it really began, so here’s hoping Whitstable Pearl season 2 season will see them reunite.

Will Frances Barber join Kerry in 'Whitstable Pearl' season 2? (Image credit: Acorn TV)

'Whitstable Pearl' season 2 cast

We're hoping for Whitstable Pearl season 2 that Kerry Godliman is keen to reprise her role as Pearl. But given how she's spoken about the show in the past it’s clear it remains close to her heart. “There is humour in Whitstable Pearl, but it isn’t overly earnest, and I love a whodunit,” Kerry said. “I’d never played a lead but I loved it.”

Given that the last episode saw Mike walk drive away from Pearl after she told him she needed space, series two could go ahead without him. But fans would be hugely disappointed as their on-off relationship had us all hooked. Plus Mike is a regular character in the novels, so it looks like he’ll be staying in Whitstable for a while. Here’s hoping Doctor Who star Frances Barber also returns as the frivolous but loveable Dolly. And Rohan Ned was also a fan favourite playing Pearl’s son Charlie, so he looks set to be appearing in any new series as well.

Will Mike return too? Whitstable Pearl star Howard Charles as DCI Mike McGuire. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Whitstable Pearl Season 2 novels

There are seven novels in the Whitstable Pearl Mysteries collection by Julie Wassmer, who was also a screen writer on London’s Burning, Family Affairs and EastEnders. The first series only covered The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare, so the plots of the other five novels are still up for grabs! The second of the novels, Murder-on-Sea sees a guest collapse at a Christmas charity church fundraiser, for which Pearl is providing the mulled wine. Did she put a bit too much alcohol in the festive tipple or is something more sinister afoot?

Whitstable Peal author Julie Wassmer with Kerry Godliman during a break in filming. (Image credit: Acorn TV)