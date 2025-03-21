On Swift Horses: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jacob Elordi movie

21st-century stars Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter head back to the 1950s in the period romance On Swift Horses. The 2025 new movie stirred some buzz when it first screened at 2024 film festivals. We’ve got info on that and more directly below.

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl, the indie movie will definitely be looking to capitalize on the young star power that it has to become a bit of a breakout hit.

Here is everything that you need to know about On Swift Horses.

There will be no slow rollout of this indie movie, as On Swift Horses premieres on April 25 exclusively in US movie theaters nationwide.

Right now we don’t have any information on when On Swift Horses is going to be released in the UK.

On Swift Horses cast

Rising stars Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter lead On Swift Horses.

Elordi plays Julius in the movie, adding to his list of credits that already includes Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, HBO’s Euphoria, Saltburn and Priscilla.

Edgar-Jones plays Muriel in On Swift Horses. Her breakout role came in the TV series Normal People, which she then followed up with Fresh, Under the Banner of Heaven, Where the Crawdads Sing and Twisters.

Rounding out the main trio is Poulter as Lee. Poulter has been a known commodity for a bit longer, with the 2013 comedy We’re the Millers his first major starring role. He’s added to that with roles in The Revenant, Detroit, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Midsommar, Dopesick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Bear. He also stars in the 2025 movie Death of a Unicorn.

Also in the cast are Diego Calva (Babylon) as Henry and Sasha Calle (The Flash) as Sandra.

On Swift Horses plot

Bryce Kass wrote the adaptation of On Swift Horses. Here is the official synopsis:

“Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.”

On Swift Horses trailer

Get a peek at On Swift Horses with the movie's trailers right here:

ON SWIFT HORSES | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

ON SWIFT HORSES | Teaser Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

On Swift Horses reviews

Having previously screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and more recently the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival, a number of critics have already given their thoughts to On Swift Horses. As of publication, the indie drama is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes .

On Swift Horses director

Making his feature directing debut with On Swift Horses is Daniel Minahan. While this is his first movie, Minahan is an accomplished TV director, having worked on shows like Six Feet Under, Deadwood, Grey’s Anatomy, True Blood, Game of Thrones, House of Cards, American Crime Story and Fellow Travelers.

On Swift Horses behind the scenes

On Swift Horses is produced by Mollye Asher, Michael D’Alto, Tim Headington, Daniel Minahan, Theresa Steele Page and Peter Spears. Production companies Cor Cordium, First Gen Content, Killer Films, Ley Line Entertainment and Wavelength backed the movie. Sony Pictures Classics is distributing the movie in the US and other international markets.