Priscilla: release month, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sofia Coppola movie

The other half of one of music's most iconic couples is having her story told on the big screen, as Priscilla, hailing from Sofia Coppola, is set to tell the story of Priscilla Presley, Elvis' wife.

The movie comes just a year after Elvis was the subject of his own biopic, the eponymously titled Elvis, which starred Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, was directed by Baz Luhrmann, was a hit at the box office and earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Butler (though none of those turned into wins).

Can Priscilla have the same kind of success?

Before we can see the movie and find out, here is everything that you need to know about it.

We don't have an official release date for Priscilla yet, but we know what month it is arriving exclusively in movie theaters. A24 has announced that Priscilla is getting an October release in the US. That should whittle down the options to October 6, October 13, October 20 or October 27.

2023 has been a busy year for A24, which has already released When You Finish Saving the World, Sharper, Showing Up, Beau Is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings and Past Lives, with Earth Mama, Talk to Me, Problemista, Medusa Deluxe, Occupied CIty, The Zone of Interest and All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt expected to join Priscilla as 2023 new movies.

Priscilla plot

The Priscilla movie is based on the book Elvis and Me, written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. Sofia Coppola has written the adaptation. Here is the official synopsis of the movie from A24:

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame."

Priscilla cast

The iconic couple of Priscilla and Elvis are played by Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, respectively.

Spaeny is no stranger to big projects, as her list of credits includes Pacific Rim: Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex, Vice for movies and Devs, Mare of Easttown and The First Lady on the TV side. She is also set to star in an upcoming movie in the Alien franchise.

Elordi may be a bit more recognizable to general viewers, especially fans of Euphoria where he plays Nate Jacobs. Among his other credits are The Kissing Booth movies from Netflix and Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The only other actor that A24 lists right now is Dagmara Dominczyk, who most recently starred in Succession season 4 and Hello Tomorrow!, but whose career has included roles in The Lost Daughter, The Assistant and The Count of Monte Cristo.

Priscilla trailer

Watch the official teaser trailer for Priscilla right here. It's quick, but it certainly sets a different tone than 2022's Elvis.

Sofia Coppola movies

Sofia Coppola is the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, but she has become a renowned filmmaker in her own right, including being nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for Lost in Translation and winning the Best Original Screenplay trophy for the movie. Here is a look at her complete filmography of feature movies:

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Somewhere (2010)

The Bling Ring (2013)

The Beguiled (2017)

On the Rocks (2020)

She also directed the Netflix Christmas special, A Very Murray Christmas.