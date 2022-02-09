Ex-'Death in Paradise' star preferred working with Ardal O’Hanlon over Ralf Little

Former Death in Paradise star Aude Legastelois-Bidé has spoken about how she had more spark with Ardal O’Hanlon than the show's current leading man, Ralf Little.

The 34-year-old French actress had a relatively brief time on Saint Marie as Detective Sergeant Madeleine Dumas, clocking up just 10 episodes.

Aude is full of praise for her ex-co-star Ardal, who played DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise.

She told the Express.co.uk: "He is such a good human being. He welcomed me in such a classy way. From the day I arrived, he arranged a dinner [for everyone].

"And also and after that, he gave me all the tips. What was important, what I shouldn't take too much time and focus on because it was a waste and it was not needed.”

She added: "He was super humble and when you act with him, he is really listening to you… just the fact that he was the lead character, but at the same time, he was aware of how important the others are."

Ralf Little as Neville in the current series, with Josephine Jobert as Florence. (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

But it’s clear that Aude didn’t have the same kind of rapport with Ralf.

Ardal departed as Jack during Death in Paradise season 9, with Ralf taking over leading detective duties as DI Neville Parker.

Asked about if she had less on-screen chemistry with Ralf, she replied: “I think that’s something that I was missing with Ralf. And for me, he didn’t have the same kind of generosity.”

It was something of a surprise to fans when Aude left the show at the end of series 9. Aude made her last appearance as Madeleine Dumas in the episode titled Now You See Him, Now You Don’t, which also saw Shyko Amos depart as Ruby Patterson.

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise season 11 is continuing on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings). Viewers are eager to see what's next for Neville after Florence's shock departure...