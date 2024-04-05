The Cuckoo cast: who's who in the thriller series

The Cuckoo cast is made up of some big names, telling the story of a married couple who fall on hard times and welcome a lodger into their home, which turns out to be a serious mistake.

Nick and Jessica have just recently bought their dream home, a gorgeous fixer-upper in Jessica's countryside hometown. But when their financial situation changes, they invite in lodger Sian to help support the property. But she soon starts trouble.

From flirting with Nick to behaving inappropriately around the couple's adopted daughter, Alice, they soon realise something strange is going on.

Here's everything you need to know about The Cuckoo cast...

Lee Ingleby as Nick

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Nick has recently moved into the perfect home with his wife and adopted daughter, but when they take in a lodger to help with financial pressures, his life is rapidly turned upside down as he grapples to keep his family together.

Lee Ingleby is known for playing Detective Sergeant John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently, as well as numerous other TV roles including Nick Huntley in Line of Duty, and Paul in The A Word.

Claire Goose as Jessica

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Jessica thought she'd hit the jackpot when she secured a beautiful home in her countryside hometown, but financial pressure means she is forced to start interviewing potential lodgers. Unfortunately, she and Nick invite in a very suspicious person...

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claire Goose is known for her role as Tina Seabrook in Casualty, Amelia 'Mel' Silver in Waking the Dead and Jacqui Fischer in The Bay.

Jill Halfpenny as Sian

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Sian is the lodger who comes to live with Nick, Jessica and their daughter Alice, and at first seems like the perfect solution to their problems. She's an artist, seems polite and hardworking, but she's hiding plenty of secrets!

Jill Halfpenny rose to fame after playing Nicola Dobson in Byker Grove. She since went on to play Kate Mitchell in EastEnders, Doreen Hill in The Long Shadow and Jennie in an episode of Inside No 9.

Freya Hannan-Mills as Alice

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Alice is the adopted daughter of Nick and Jessica. She has a strained relationship with the latter and starts to grow closer to Sian when she arrives, which makes her parents start to worry.

Freya Hannan-Mills has previously starred in Whitstable Pearl and Doctors.

Who else is in the cast?

Marjorie Yates as Aunt Fay

The Cuckoo airs on Channel 5 on Monday, April 8 at 9 pm.