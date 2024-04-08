How to watch The Cuckoo: stream the British thriller online or watch on TV
A lodger is bringing trouble
Perhaps the biggest new TV show on British television this week is The Cuckoo, a new four-part thriller that debuts on Monday, April 8, and if you're in the mood for some edge-of-your-seat lodger drama we'll help you figure out how to watch it.
UK: Channel 5 | My5 (FREE with a license fee)
US: Not streaming yet
AU: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
In The Cuckoo, married couple Nick and Jessica and their adopted daughter Alice, are struggling in the wake of some poor financial decisions. To alleviate their money troubles, they welcome to their home Sian, a lodger who will live with them.
However over time Sian's behavior becomes stranger and stranger, and when she begins to step out of line and act inappropriately towards multiple members of the home, the family risks falling apart. Jessica needs to step up and stop Sian's machinations before it's too late.
Here's how to watch The Cuckoo online or on TV.
How to watch The Cuckoo in the UK
In the UK, The Cuckoo was made by Channel 5, and so as you can imagine it'll be debuting on the broadcast channel Channel 5.
There are four episodes: the first will air on Monday, April 8, and subsequent ones will air on the following days until Thursday, April 11. Each one will air at 9 pm.
If you don't want to watch The Cuckoo online, you can also head to the streaming service My5 which will be airing episodes on the same day. This is a free ad-supported streamer for anyone who pays a license fee.
How to watch The Cuckoo in the US
There's no word on a US debut of The Cuckoo. The fact that Paramount made the show suggests that it could come to Paramount Plus, but we've heard no official confirmation of this so far, especially with Paramount Plus recently culling lots of its British thrillers.
How to watch The Cuckoo in Australia
As in the US, no Australian availability of The Cuckoo has been confirmed. In fact, we don't know if it'll air outside the US at all, unless you find a way to stream from UK services...
How to watch The Cuckoo everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Cuckoo, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
