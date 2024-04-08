How to watch The Cuckoo: stream the British thriller online or watch on TV

Perhaps the biggest new TV show on British television this week is The Cuckoo, a new four-part thriller that debuts on Monday, April 8, and if you're in the mood for some edge-of-your-seat lodger drama we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Quick links UK: Channel 5 | My5 (FREE with a license fee)

US: Not streaming yet

AU: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad with a VPN

In The Cuckoo, married couple Nick and Jessica and their adopted daughter Alice, are struggling in the wake of some poor financial decisions. To alleviate their money troubles, they welcome to their home Sian, a lodger who will live with them.

However over time Sian's behavior becomes stranger and stranger, and when she begins to step out of line and act inappropriately towards multiple members of the home, the family risks falling apart. Jessica needs to step up and stop Sian's machinations before it's too late.

Here's how to watch The Cuckoo online or on TV.

How to watch The Cuckoo in the UK

In the UK, The Cuckoo was made by Channel 5, and so as you can imagine it'll be debuting on the broadcast channel Channel 5.

There are four episodes: the first will air on Monday, April 8, and subsequent ones will air on the following days until Thursday, April 11. Each one will air at 9 pm.

If you don't want to watch The Cuckoo online, you can also head to the streaming service My5 which will be airing episodes on the same day. This is a free ad-supported streamer for anyone who pays a license fee.

How to watch The Cuckoo in the US

There's no word on a US debut of The Cuckoo. The fact that Paramount made the show suggests that it could come to Paramount Plus, but we've heard no official confirmation of this so far, especially with Paramount Plus recently culling lots of its British thrillers.

How to watch The Cuckoo in Australia

As in the US, no Australian availability of The Cuckoo has been confirmed. In fact, we don't know if it'll air outside the US at all, unless you find a way to stream from UK services...

How to watch The Cuckoo everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Cuckoo, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!