Significant Other: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Significant Other is a six-part comedy-drama coming to ITVX on June 8 starring Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour as Anna and Sam, two people who've lost all faith in love.

This unorthodox love story sees the two 40-somethings finding a connection in the most unlikely of circumstances: they're both at death's door. After sharing an ambulance, the two lonely neighbors start to bond in the hospital, leading Sam to ask Anna to serve as his 'significant other' so he can be discharged.

Cue what Katherine Parkinson calls "a beautifully unconventional love story" as the pair embark on an obstacle-filled relationship.

Here's what you need to know about Significant Other...

Significant Other will be available to stream for free on ITVX from Thursday, June 8. All six episodes will be dropped at once, so you'll be able to binge the show in one go if you want to!

Significant Other plot

Anna and Sam meet in an unlikely manner. (Image credit: Quay Street Productions/ITV)

ITV's Significant Other series overview reads: "Sam's (Youssef Kerkour) waiting to die, after swallowing a cabinet full of pills, when he's interrupted by his neighbor, Anna (Katherine Parkinson) — she's having a heart attack and needs to wait with him until help arrives.

"From this ill-fated first encounter, these two lonely neighbors, who have lost all faith in love, embark on a hilarious, obstacle-filled relationship, and on the way discover that even when life seems to have passed them by, there are still surprises to be had..."

Talking about the show, Katherine Parkinson said: "This feels like an original love story. Everybody loves a love story, but this feels like one that hasn't been told. It's also very good to see older love. Obviously, I'm not that old... but people who are in their mid-forties, often come with damage. But there's a different type of love that can happen at that age and one that's very interesting and more interesting than the young stuff."

Youssef Kerkour added: "I think the reason why people would want to see the show and what they would get out of it is what I've always said: that the richest experience when you are viewing art of any kind is to be able to laugh at the comedy and cry at the truth. I think that's what this script has managed to capture so beautifully. It's got some very funny moments — and it's always good to laugh — and it's got some very deep truthful moments, and it's always good to feel that too. I think people will enjoy it."

Significant Other cast

Significant Other stars Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Parkinson in the lead roles of Sam and Anna.

Katherine Parkinson plays Anna, a woman in her mid-40s who's been left a solitary figure after a string of romantic disappointments and family tragedies. She's described as being 'comfortable with silence and her own company'... until Sam crashes into her life.

Sam (Youssef Kerkour) is also in his mid-40s, but he's been spiraling ever since his marriage came to an end. He's feeling inescapably bonded to his family and is purposefully avoiding monogamy after his marriage has broken down. He's described as childlike and neurotic, but also as a person who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Kelle Bryan is also on board as Sam's ex-wife, Shelley. Shelley fell for him after they met clubbing in Ibiza over a decade ago. Although she was swept off her feet by his sense of humour and charm, the pair's relationship soon went downhill. When Sam came crawling back to her asking for a second chance (after he walked out on her and the kids), she shot him down.

In addition to the above stars, Significant Other also features the following actors:

Mark Heap as Ray

Ben Bailey Smith as Damien

Sue Vincent as Gina

Shaun Williamson as Johnny

Olivia Poulet as Cathy

Will Ash as Paul

Is there a Significant Other trailer?

ITV released a trailer for the show on Tuesday, June 6. In it, you can get a brief glimpse at the show and see how Sam and Anna first cross paths. Check it out below: