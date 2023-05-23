The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3: everything we know

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 is due to hit our screens in 2024.

On May 23, it was confirmed that The Madame Blanc Mysteries has been recommissioned for a third full season, so we can expect to see Jean White attempting to solve another batch of mysteries and murders in Sainte Victoire before long.

Creator and star Sally Lindsay said of the show's renewal: "I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can't wait to give you lots more adventures".

Here's what we know about the new season right now.

At the time of writing, we don't yet know exactly when The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 will air, beyond knowing that the series is set to return in 2024, per a Deadline report.

On the bright side, we won't have to wait quite as long to see Jean White back on our screens. The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 2 kicked off with a festive special, and we know that another Christmas Special is on the way to Acorn TV and Channel 5 this holiday season.

Whether that means the rest of season 3 will air weekly after the new special (similar to how season 2 was launched) remains to be seen.

How many episodes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 will there be?

We now know that The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return for seven new episodes.

With seven new episodes written by our creative director @sally_lindsay and her writing partner @DameVincentSue we'll be bringing you more sun, antiques and mystery very soon! Watch this space…#TV #Drama #My5 #Channel5

Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 cast

There's very little info about the new series just yet, though we do know that several characters are set to reprise their roles in the show.

Naturally, you can't have The Madame Blanc Mysteries without Jean White herself, and Sally Lindsay is on hand to play the expert antique dealer turned mystery-solver.

When we spoke to fellow star, Steve Edge, he revealed that the rest of the cast were all 'signed up' for another series if the show was renewed. That means, along with Sally Lindsay, we expect to see Sue Vincent as Gloria Beauchamp, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James, Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James and Tony Robinson as Patrick.

As and when we hear more about the new series, we'll include casting announcements here.

What will happen in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3?

Plot details about the new series have not been revealed at this time, so it's difficult to predict exactly what the nature of the new mysteries will be. All we can be sure of right now is that Jean will be calling on her sleuthing skills to tackle a new series of mysteries when season 3 arrives.

Is there a Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 trailer?

Not yet! And since filming is only currently underway, we don't expect to see one for a little while just yet.