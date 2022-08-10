Paul Chuckle: 'My brother would never have done Celebrity MasterChef!'

It's heating up in the kitchen again with a fresh batch of famous faces, including Paul Chuckle, all hoping their culinary skills will impress formidable judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Competing in heat one are McFly star and The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones, Love Island's Faye Winter, stand-up comic Kae Kurd, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio, and comedian and actor Paul Chuckle.

Best known as one half of popular comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers alongside his brother Barry, who died of cancer in 2018, Paul Chuckle - real name Paul Elliott - has always wanted to do MasterChef. Here Paul reveals more...

Why did you want to appear on Celebrity MasterChef? "I find cooking so relaxing. It's a bit like doing a painting, you start with a blank canvas and end up with something that tastes really nice. So I jumped at the chance."

Paul with his cooking rivals Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd. (Image credit: BBC1)

How was the first challenge, Under the Cloche? "It reminded me of taking your exams in school and not being allowed to turn your paper over until they say you can start. I lifted off the cloche to find mushrooms underneath. I had no idea what I was going to make but I came up with an idea and just went with it."

Paul felt nervous having his food critiqued by judges John and Gregg. (Image credit: BBC1)

What was it like having your food judged by John Torode and Gregg Wallace? "It was like going to see the school teacher with your homework. I got some nice comments and they told me where I'd gone wrong. They were very helpful and I really learned a lot."

You've performed in over 50 pantomimes. What’s more nerve-racking: doing MasterChef or performing on stage? "Probably MasterChef because I've been performing on stage for 58 years. You don't get stressed cooking at home, whereas in the MasterChef kitchen, you've got an hour to prepare, cook and serve a dish — then there's 10 minutes left and you start to panic."



Paul struggled cooking under the time pressures of the MasterChef kitchen... (Image credit: BBC1)

What do you think your late brother Barry would make of you doing Celebrity MasterChef? "When he got ill, Barry wanted me to carry on in showbusiness, so I reckon he'd think it was great. But I know he wouldn't do it himself. He’d always say: 'I couldn't be going into the kitchen and doing all that, it looks like hard work!'"

To me, to you: Paul did everything with brother Barry, until his death in 2018. (Image credit: BBC1)

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 will begin on BBC One on Wednesday, August 10 with episodes running on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (times vary, either 8pm or 9pm) every week.