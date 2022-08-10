Paul Chuckle: 'My brother would never have done Celebrity MasterChef!'
By Victoria Wilson published
Comedian Paul Chuckle on fulfilling a dream to appear on Celebrity MasterChef and why his late brother, Barry, wouldn't have been seen in the famous kitchen.
It's heating up in the kitchen again with a fresh batch of famous faces, including Paul Chuckle, all hoping their culinary skills will impress formidable judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in Celebrity MasterChef 2022.
Competing in heat one are McFly star and The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones, Love Island's Faye Winter, stand-up comic Kae Kurd, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio, and comedian and actor Paul Chuckle.
Best known as one half of popular comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers alongside his brother Barry, who died of cancer in 2018, Paul Chuckle - real name Paul Elliott - has always wanted to do MasterChef. Here Paul reveals more...
Why did you want to appear on Celebrity MasterChef?
"I find cooking so relaxing. It's a bit like doing a painting, you start with a blank canvas and end up with something that tastes really nice. So I jumped at the chance."
How was the first challenge, Under the Cloche?
"It reminded me of taking your exams in school and not being allowed to turn your paper over until they say you can start. I lifted off the cloche to find mushrooms underneath. I had no idea what I was going to make but I came up with an idea and just went with it."
What was it like having your food judged by John Torode and Gregg Wallace?
"It was like going to see the school teacher with your homework. I got some nice comments and they told me where I'd gone wrong. They were very helpful and I really learned a lot."
You've performed in over 50 pantomimes. What’s more nerve-racking: doing MasterChef or performing on stage?
"Probably MasterChef because I've been performing on stage for 58 years. You don't get stressed cooking at home, whereas in the MasterChef kitchen, you've got an hour to prepare, cook and serve a dish — then there's 10 minutes left and you start to panic."
What do you think your late brother Barry would make of you doing Celebrity MasterChef?
"When he got ill, Barry wanted me to carry on in showbusiness, so I reckon he'd think it was great. But I know he wouldn't do it himself. He’d always say: 'I couldn't be going into the kitchen and doing all that, it looks like hard work!'"
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 will begin on BBC One on Wednesday, August 10 with episodes running on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (times vary, either 8pm or 9pm) every week.
With over 20 years’ experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it’s got a shiny floor, she’s all over it! When she’s not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.