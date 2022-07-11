Celebrity Masterchef 2022 — celebrity chefs, challenges and everything we know

Look out for Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi in Celebrity Masterchef 2022 on BBC1.

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 arrives on BBC1 this summer with another bunch of celebrities preparing for the hit kitchen competition.

As they compete in weekly heats, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will again be casting their critical eye over all the culinary creations and will eventually decide who wins the Celebrity Masterchef 2022 trophy after the grand final. Among the eye-catching line-up of celebrities, this time are Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi, Birds Of A Feather legend Lesley Joseph, ex-boxer Chris Eubank. McFly's Danny Jones and Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones (see below for full line-up of competing celebrities).

Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Masterchef 2022 on BBC1...

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph is ready for kitchen action. (Image credit: BBC)

An official release date for Celebrity MasterChef 2022 hasn't yet been confirmed by the BBC just yet, but the competition will launch in the summer, probably weekdays in August.

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 — the competing celebrity chefs

Competing Celebrity Masterchef 2022 are...

* Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox

* TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson

* Former World Boxing champion, Chris Eubank

* US actor Clarke Peters

* Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi

* McFly musician and The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones

* Reality TV star Faye Winter

* Choirmaster, TV presenter and musician Gareth Malone

* Former pro-footballer Jimmy Bullard

* Comedian Kae Kurd

* Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Katya Jones;

* TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher

* British drag performer Kitty Scott-Claus

* Birds Of A Feather actor Lesley Joseph

* TV presenter Lisa Snowdon

* All Saints musician Mel Blatt

* Media personality Nancy Dell’Olio

* Actor and comedian Paul Chuckle

* Reality star MoJo

* Former EastEnders actor and comedian Richard Blackwood

* Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas

Strictly pro Katya Jones gets cooking! (Image credit: BBC)

Danny Jones is bound to be great at cooking, as he is at just about everything else! (Image credit: BBC)

What happens in Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 features four heat weeks concentrating on whittling down the celebrities; testing their abilities until only the best go through to the final stages.

The series will once again feature an array of cookery challenges designed to stretch the celebrities’ culinary ability to their limits including the returning challenges in the heat rounds; Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish.



After the Celebrity Masterchef heats, the top celebrity cooks face the nerve-racking and exhilarating challenges during the Semi and Final Week stages where Semi-Finalists and Finalists face challenges cooking for large numbers of people including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

More about Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favorite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Is there a trailer Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

The BBC hasn't yet released a trailer for Celebrity Masterchef 2022, but we'll be sure to post it up here when it does arrive.