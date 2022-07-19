Mary Berry Cook and Share: recipes, locations and everything we know

First look! Mary Berry Cook and Share sees the famous TV cook head to Edinburgh in Scotland for her new BBC2 series.

Mary Berry Cook and Share is a new series arriving on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2022 which sees former Bake Off judge Dame Mary travel to some of her favourite UK destinations to whip up recipes ideal for eating with your friends and loved ones.

Over six episodes, she'll be giving us fuss-free recipes to be cooked from scratch that will work for big celebrations as well as intimate meals for two. She'll also share her expertise and explore how food can bring communities together and make a huge impact on our lives.

“Sharing recipes is always an utter joy for me and this series is the ultimate guide, whether you are cooking for a crowd or just for two,” reveals Dame Mary.

“I'm loving visiting some spectacular parts of the country at extraordinary events, gatherings and beautiful locations for this new series. I have always believed there is no better way to spend time with family and friends than over fresh home cooked food - and now more than ever that feels so important.”

The six-part series Mary Berry Cook and Share will be shown on BBC Two and BBCiPlayer in 2022. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll update when there’s a definite release date, plus any US or international air date.

Is there a trailer for Mary Berry Cook and Share?

There's no trailer for Mary Berry Cook and Share released yet but you can take a look at Dame Mary on her travels in a first-look picture (see main image above). If a trailer is released, we’ll put it on this page.

Mary Berry Cook and Share — recipes and what happens

Mary Berry Cook and Share sees Dame Mary embrace dishes that are designed to be shared as she travels around the UK meeting those who are coming together over food, whether that’s at a family celebration or a summer festival. She’ll be sharing recipes such as minted lamb casserole, tear and share bread, roasting-tin spiced chicken, eggy bread avocado and ham toasties, salted caramel cake, rocky road and chocolate truffle cake that are guaranteed to keep everyone happy. Mary will pass on her own skills whilst learning from others as she relishes the opportunity to cook and share with others once again.

Locations — where will Mary Berry be traveling to?

From experiencing a summer weekend in her mother’s homeland of Scotland (see our main picture) to exploring the ingredients available on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast and enjoying the buzz of Birmingham’s city center, Mary Berry will be traveling all over the UK to some of her favorite locations to get some inspiration and for sharing out her new recipes.

More about Mary Berry Cook and Share

Mary Berry Cook and Share was commissioned from Sidney Street, part of BanijayUK...

Co-executive producer and MD of Sidney Street, Karen Ross, says: “We are so excited to be filming Mary doing what she does best! Inspiring the country to cook from scratch, sharing both her delicious recipes and incredible knowledge. This delightful series will please anyone wanting to get into the kitchen, from the most experienced to a whole new generation of home cooks.”

Ricky Cooper, Commissioning Editor, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment for the BBC, says: “Mary has spent her life sharing her knowledge, her passion and of course her recipes with audiences all over the UK and beyond. So we’re delighted she’s returning to the BBC to share her love of cooking – and the impact it has on our lives and communities - in what promises to be a truly spectacular series.”

Mary Berry Cook and Share — the new book

Mary Berry is a prolific author of best-selling cookbooks (opens in new tab) and there's a brand-new Cook and Share book released on September 1 2022 to accompany the BBC Two series.

It contains more than 100 of Mary’s fuss-free dishes to make for friends and family, including all the recipes from the show. It will also include Mary’s cooking tips and photographs of every dish.