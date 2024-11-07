The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland: release dates, plot, voice cast, trailer and everything we know

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland has been made into an animated festive movie.

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland gives two classics a festive movie mash-up!

Christmastime always sees St Nick travel around the world to spread some yuletide cheer but this year he’s also taking a special trip to Wonderland.

This beautifully animated tale sees St Nick (voiced by Gerard Butler), otherwise known as Santa or Father Christmas, venture into the crazy word of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland in order to teach the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts (voiced by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke) about the true meaning of Christmas. And to do so he teams up with Lewis Carroll’s classic characters Alice (Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley), The Mad Hatter and March Hare for an all-singing, all-dancing animated adventure.

This film features original music and songs written by long-time Robbie Williams collaborator Guy Chambers and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the animated movie The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland…

In the US, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland will be released on Prime Video on Friday, November 15 2024.

In the UK, the movie launches on Sky Cinema on Friday, December 13 2024.

Is there a trailer for The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland?

Yes, and you can watch it below.

The trailer for The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland shows Santa take a detour to Wonderland but he’s faced with the angry Queen of Hearts who declares there’s to be no celebrating on Christmas Day. Can he change her mind or will it be ‘off with his head’? There's a bit of a South Park vibe to it as well as you'll see if you take a look at the trailer below...

The Night Before Christmas In Wonderland | Official Trailer 🎄 - YouTube Watch On

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland plot

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland is based on the book written by Carys Bexington and illustrated by Kate Hindley, which mashes up the stories of Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll and Clement Clarke Moore’s poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, the animation features characters from both tales.

It sees St Nick receive a long-delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts, so he and his reindeer set off to Wonderland to meet her. But he’s met by the mean and miserly Queen of Hearts who hates everything about Christmas, especially presents. That leaves Santa, Alice and her pals having to change her mind before it’s too late.

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland voice cast —Gerard Butler as St Nick

Gerard Butler, who voices St Nick, has starred in the films 300, P.S. I Love You, The Bounty Hunter, London Has Fallen and The Vanishing. He also lent his voice to the How To Train Your Dragon franchise, voicing Stoick.

Gerard Butler voicing St Nick. (Image credit: Nick Wall/Sky)

Emilia Clarke as the Queen of Hearts

Emilia Clarke plays the fearsome and quite mad Queen of Hearts. Emilia is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series Game of Thrones. She has also been in Me Before You, Terminator Genisys, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Last Christmas and the series Secret Invasion.

Emilia Clarke lending her voice to the Queen of Hearts. (Image credit: Nick Wall/Sky)

Who else is in the voice cast of The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland?

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland also features Sex Education and Bridgerton season 2 star Simone Ashley voices Alice while Mawaan Rizwan is the Mad Hatter and Eliza Riley is The Princess of Hearts.

Simone Ashley voicing Alice in the studio. (Image credit: Nick Wall/Sky)

Behind the scenes and more on The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

The movie is based on the bestselling book The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland written by Carys Bexington, illustrated by Kate Hindley and published by Macmillan, which mashes up two classic tales: Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Clement Clarke Moore’s poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (also known as A Visit from St Nicholas).

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film as well as the BAFTA for Best British Short Animation in 2023. Sara Daddy has adapted the book into a screenplay, written entirely in rhyming couplets. There's original music and songs written by long-time Robbie Williams collaborator Guy Chambers and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge.

The production reunites Universal Pictures Content Group and Lupus Films following recent successful collaborations on Mog’s Christmas and The Tiger Who Came to Tea. It is produced by the multi-award-winning Ruth Fielding and Camilla Deakin for Lupus Films and Executive Produced by Helen Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group, Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel for G-BASE Productions and Emilia Clarke for Magical Thinking Pictures.