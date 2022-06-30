The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — voice cast, plot, first look and everything we know
By Nicholas Cannon published
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with Idris Elba arrives on BBC1 for the festive season.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is sure to bring some feelgood emotions when it arrives on BBC1 for Christmas 2022.
This charming animation is based Charlie Mackesy’s internationally bestselling illustrated book (opens in new tab) of the same name and boasts a voice cast that includes Idris Elba, Tom Hollander and Gabriel Byrne. It tells a beautiful story of friendship...
Charlie Mackesy says: "The journey of making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my ridiculously talented and kind animation team has been a magical one. It’s so great to think the story will be in the nation's homes this Christmas — and I really hope it helps bring comfort, love and laughter.”
So here's everything you need to know about The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on BBC1, which promises to be a Christmas TV highlight...
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse release date
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse launches on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer for Christmas 2022, but an official air date has yet to be announced. We will update as soon as we hear and of course give details of any international and US release date.
Is there a trailer for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse?
A trailer for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse hasn't been released by the BBC yet, but we expect it to arrive this autumn so we'll post it here then.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse plot
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a poignant yet heartfelt journey following the unlikely friendship between a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse as they journey together in the boy’s search for home...
“What do you want to be when you grow up?” asked the mole.
“Kind,” said the boy.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse voice cast
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse boasts an award-winning cast of actors among its voice cast including Tom Hollander (Us, The Ipcress File) as ‘the mole’, Luther starIdris Elba as ‘the fox’, Gabriel Byrne (War of The Worlds, The Usual Suspects) as ‘the horse’. Newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll is ‘the boy’.
More on The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer says: “Charlie Mackesy’s heart-warming and inspirational story brought to life through NoneMore Productions’ and Bad Robot Productions’ beautiful animation, is about the importance of love, kindness and friendship. It’s the perfect fit for Christmas on the BBC and a reminder to us all about what really matters in this world."
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — Charlie Mackesy and the illustrated book
British illustrator Charlie Mackesy (opens in new tab) tells a modern fable for all ages that explores life’s universal lessons, featuring 100 color and black-and-white drawings. Based on his famous quartet of characters. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse explores their unlikely friendship and the poignant, universal lessons they learn together. The book (opens in new tab) has been given a Scottish adaptation too called The Laddie, the Mowdie, the Tod and the Cuddie (opens in new tab).
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
