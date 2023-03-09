UK contestant for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 finally revealed

The BBC has revealed that 25-year-old Mae Muller will be representing the UK at Eurovision 2023.

She follows in the footsteps of Sam Ryder, who placed second in Eurovision 2022 with his electric track, "SPACE MAN" behind the winners from Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra. She was chosen after an extensive search conducted between the BBC and the music management company, TaP Music.

The news was exclusively revealed on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show by Zoe Ball on Thursday, March 9.

Following this morning's reveal, Scott Mills will have Mae's first TV interview and the first televised broadcast of the official music video for her Eurovision track, "I Wrote A Song", at 8.55 pm tonight in Eurovision 2023: Meet the Act on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In a statement, Mae Muller said: "I'm SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard! I wrote the song 'I Wrote A Song' a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

Mae's song was co-written with Lewis Thompson, a Brit Award-nominated songwriter who's worked with the likes of David Guetta and Joel Corry and Karen Poole, who's written for Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen. You can listen to Mae Muller's Eurovision track below:

Mae Muller is no strange to the music business. She's already released 3 EPs, has supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour and scored a Top 10 hit in the United States with her platinum-selling single, "Better Days". Since signing to Capitol Records UK last year, she was nominated at the MTV VMAs and EMAs and her music has accumulated more than two billion streams on Spotify.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final is set to take place in Liverpool (with the UK hosting on behalf of Ukraine) on Saturday, May 13 and will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.