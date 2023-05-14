Eurovision fans are all saying the SAME thing about host Hannah Waddingham
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 had a surprise hit - and fans can't get enough.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 was full of surprises, but one that we might not have seen coming is the popularity of its host - Hannah Waddingham.
Hannah, an English actress best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso, presented the show much to the delight of viewers, who took to Twitter in their droves to comment on what a fantastic job she did on the night.
'My main take from Eurovision is that everybody needs a bit of Hannah Waddington in their lives,' wrote one enthusiastic Eurovision fan.
*A note to readers: Hannah Waddingham is sometimes incorrectly referred to as Hannah Waddington in the below tweets
My main take from Eurovision is that everybody needs a bit of Hannah Waddington in their livesMay 14, 2023
And another commented, 'hannah waddingham THEE mother of all mothers.'
hannah waddingham THEE mother of all motherspic.twitter.com/2FF7Njh8xz https://t.co/WKPUpXLXxLMay 14, 2023
While another said, 'Imo - give Hannah Waddington a permanent job in hosting Eurovision EVERY YEAR she was brilliant and she speaks both French & Italian - - I thought Alesha was out of her depth!' Then adding, 'And Hannah Waddington presenter of the year 2023!'
Imo - give Hannah Waddington a permanent job in hosting Eurovision EVERY YEAR she was brilliant and she speaks both French & Italian - - I thought Alesha was out of her depth!May 14, 2023
While another impressed viewer wrote, 'I really enjoyed watching Hannah Waddington in Sex Education and Ted Lasso, but watching her present Eurovision over the past week has been something else.
'What a great human! She struck a nice balance between good presenting and enjoying it.'
I really enjoyed watching Hannah Waddington in Sex Education and Ted Lasso, but watching her present Eurovision over the past week has been something else.What a great human!She struck a nice balance between good presenting and enjoying itMay 14, 2023
While others commented on how Graham Norton and Hannah made a 'superb' double act, with one writing, 'The pair hosting Eurovision are normally excruciating but Hannah Waddington and Graham Norton were superb. Alesha Dixon however…'
The pair hosting Eurovision are normally excruciating but Hannah Waddington and Graham Norton were superb. Alesha Dixon however…May 14, 2023
'Just get Hannah Waddingham on shes the Queen of Presenting,' wrote another Eurovision viewer.
Just get Hannah Waddingham on shes the Queen of Presenting pic.twitter.com/7f4unUbdyIMay 14, 2023
And Hannah's fashion sense didn't go unnoticed on the night either, with another writing, 'Hannah Waddington is the Barbie I always wanted. What a spectacular dress.'
Hannah Waddington is the Barbie I always wanted. What a spectacular dress. #SBSEurovisionMay 14, 2023
While another wrote, 'Me sad that Eurovision is over but then I remember, we've still got Hannah Waddingham to ease the pain.'
Me sad that Eurovision is over but then I remember, we've still got Hannah Waddingham to ease the pain. pic.twitter.com/szjQRAgoXHMay 14, 2023
Hannah presented the event held in Liverpool last night alongside Graham Norton, Julia Sanina and Aleesha Dixon, which Sweden crowned the winner, with pop singer Loreen representing the country.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.