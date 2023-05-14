Eurovision fans are all saying the SAME thing about host Hannah Waddingham

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 was full of surprises, but one that we might not have seen coming is the popularity of its host - Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah, an English actress best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso, presented the show much to the delight of viewers, who took to Twitter in their droves to comment on what a fantastic job she did on the night.

'My main take from Eurovision is that everybody needs a bit of Hannah Waddington in their lives,' wrote one enthusiastic Eurovision fan.

*A note to readers: Hannah Waddingham is sometimes incorrectly referred to as Hannah Waddington in the below tweets

And another commented, 'hannah waddingham THEE mother of all mothers.'

While another said, 'Imo - give Hannah Waddington a permanent job in hosting Eurovision EVERY YEAR she was brilliant and she speaks both French & Italian - - I thought Alesha was out of her depth!' Then adding, 'And Hannah Waddington presenter of the year 2023!'

While another impressed viewer wrote, 'I really enjoyed watching Hannah Waddington in Sex Education and Ted Lasso, but watching her present Eurovision over the past week has been something else.

'What a great human! She struck a nice balance between good presenting and enjoying it.'

While others commented on how Graham Norton and Hannah made a 'superb' double act, with one writing, 'The pair hosting Eurovision are normally excruciating but Hannah Waddington and Graham Norton were superb. Alesha Dixon however…'

'Just get Hannah Waddingham on shes the Queen of Presenting,' wrote another Eurovision viewer.

And Hannah's fashion sense didn't go unnoticed on the night either, with another writing, 'Hannah Waddington is the Barbie I always wanted. What a spectacular dress.'

While another wrote, 'Me sad that Eurovision is over but then I remember, we've still got Hannah Waddingham to ease the pain.'

Hannah presented the event held in Liverpool last night alongside Graham Norton, Julia Sanina and Aleesha Dixon, which Sweden crowned the winner, with pop singer Loreen representing the country.