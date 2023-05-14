Croatia's Eurovision performance praised by fans: 'Croatia has understood the assignment'

Eurovision 2023 was full of surprises - with one act, in particular, getting a lot of attention on social media.

The act Let 3 represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool last night, with their tune Mama ŠČ! - an anti-war song that came with some eye-catching military-themed outfits.

It was the band's out-there attire that captured the interest of Twitter users, who came in their droves to comment on the band.

'This is the future gay communists want,' wrote one Eurovision viewer alongside a picture of the band.

This is the future gay communists want #Eurovision2023 #Croatia pic.twitter.com/j9j4KN9RZVMay 13, 2023 See more

Amassing over 2,000 likes (and counting!) other viewers were eager to join the conversation. 'You got it totally right Derek,' replied one fan.

While another said cheekily, 'The revolution was for boxers, but they ended up with y-fronts.'

While a third replied to the tweet, 'Yes we want this.' And another quipped, 'People having fun is such a threat to humanity.'

Another viewer said after watching the performance, 'Eurovision can’t get any weirder.” Croatia: Hold my rocket.'

“Eurovision can’t get any weirder.”Croatia: Hold my rocket. #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/thqzqWqTL4May 13, 2023 See more

Others commented on how the act signified classic Eurovision, writing, 'croatia bringing us back to real eurovision. night has been saved.'

Other viewers clearly agreed, with the tweet bringing in over 6,000 likes and replies such as, 'THAT'S WHAT I'M SAYING.'

croatia bringing us back to real eurovision. night has been saved #eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/PCGXu8NuKOMay 13, 2023 See more

While another simply said, 'Croatia has understood the assignment.'

Croatia has understood the assignment #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ZiMDwqbF00May 13, 2023 See more

Of course, the meaning behind the song was deeper than the eccentric outfits, taking a stand against war.

Some of the lyrics translated mean, 'Mom, I’m going to war. That little psychopath, war, war.

'Evil little psychopath, war war. Alligator psychopath, war war. Mommy, I’m going to war.'

Croatia finished in 13th place in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, with 123 points overall.

Sweden was the winner on the night, with pop singer Loreen belting out her way to victory with the song Tattoo.