Junior Eurovision 2023: release date, hosts, artists and everything we know

STAND UNIQU3 are just one of the talented artists you'll see in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Junior Eurovision 2023 sees the spin-off from the biggest international singing competition around returning for its 21st edition.

Once again, a selection of young artists from around the world will be taking to the stage to sing their hearts out and make their countries proud.

This year, the theme for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest is "Heroes", According to the Junior Eurovision website, the decision was made to use a word that 'inspires and gives children incredible strength'

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the JESC, said: "We are delighted to return to France for the 21st Junior Eurovision Song Contest just 2 years after a spectacular hosting in Paris. The team at France Télévisions have the experience, vision, and passion to create something truly magical in Nice this November and we look forward to working with them in the coming months on another exciting show."

Excitingly, this is the very first time that all of the "Big 5" Eurovision countries (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK) will be competing in the Junior contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023, including the participating countries, acts, and how you can watch the Grand Final this November.

When is Junior Eurovision 2023 on TV?

The Junior Eurovision 2023 Final is set to air at 3 pm on CBBC on Sunday, November 26 and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The Opening Ceremony for this year's competition is set for Monday, November 20 at 7 pm CET. You'll be able to watch the show live on the official Junior Eurovision YouTube Channel.

The Ceremony will be co-hosted by Carla Lazzari and Manon Théodet; during proceedings, the running order will be randomly drawn, so we'll know when the host nation will perform, and who gets the honor of opening and closing the show!

Who is representing the UK in Junior Eurovision 2023?

Yazmin, Maisie, and Hayla (L-R). (Image credit: BBC/Justin Downing)

The UK's Junior Eurovision 2023 entry is from STAND UNIQU3, a talented trio comprised of three youngsters from across the UK: Yazmin, Maisie and Hayla.

Yazmin is a keen latin and ballroom dancer from Newcastle, Maisie is from Essex and says her passion is performing, whether that's singing, dancing or acting, and Hayla is a footballer from Liverpool. The trio were brought together to form STAND UNIQU3 after making it through a tough audition process.

Speaking to CBBC's Newsround, the trio seemed confident they had a shot at winning the competition. Maybe the UK will be hosting another Eurovision competition again soon, after Liverpool hosted the main event earlier in the year.

"I think we have a good chance. We have good competition, though", they said. "We're not just proud of ourselves, we're proud of every contestant so far, because it takes guts to do something like this. Even if we don't come out on top, we'll still be proud of ourselves and everyone else who has entered the competition."

Their song, "Back to Life", was written by Sky Adams, Jakke Erixson and Jack Hawitt. The songwriters have penned tracks for big-name artists like Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue and Ava Max.

Who is competing in Junior Eurovision 2023?

Below, you can find a full list of the 16 countries competing in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023, along with their chosen artists and their respective songs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country Artist Song Title Albania Viola Gjyzeli "Bota Ime" Armenia Yan Girls "Do It My Way" Estonia ARHANNA "Hoiame Kokku" France Zoé Clauzure "Cœur" Georgia Anastasia & Ranina "Over the Sky" Germany FIA "Ohne Worte" Ireland Jessica McKean "Aisling" Italy Melissa & Ranya "Un Mondo Giusto" Malta Yulan "Stronger" Netherlands Sep & Jasmijn "Holding On To You" North Macedonia Tamara Grujeska "Kazi Mi, Kazi Mi Koj" Poland Maya Krzyżewska "I Just Need a Friend" Portugal Júlia Machado "Where I Belong" Spain Sanda Valero "Loviu" Ukraine Anastasia Dymyd "Kvitka" UK STAND UNIQU3 "Back to Life"

Below you can find the video roundup for all 16 entries; if you'd like to listen to the full songs, you can find them all on the Junior Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel.

Where is Junior Eurovision 2023 being held?

The Palais Nikaia in Nice, France (photographed in 2014). (Image credit: Getty Images)

As French artist Lissandro lifted the trophy in Armenia in 2022, Junior Eurovision is heading back to France for the second time in three years.

This year, the competition will be held at the Palais Nikaïa concert hall in Nice, France.

Can you buy tickets for Junior Eurovision 2023?

Tickets for Junior Eurovision 2023 went on sale on Thursday, October 26, 2023, one month ahead of the event's premiere.

At the time of writing, tickets were still available for are still available for purchase on the Palais Nikaïa website.