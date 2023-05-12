Want to know why is Australia in Eurovision 2023?

As it's a Eurocentric singing competition, you might be surprised to see Australia cropping up in the Eurovision 2023 lineup. Despite not being part of Europe, the land down under has regularly taken part in the world's biggest singing competition in recent years.

Below, you can find out all sorts of info about Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest, including why Australia is in Eurovision, what happens if they win, and who's representing them for Eurovision 2023. And if you're looking for more Eurovision info, check out our articles on how to vote in Eurovision 2023 and how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest so you know where to find the Grand Final on May 13.

Why is Australia in Eurovision?

Australia was originally invited to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organization that produces the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. This made it the second country outside of Eurasia to take part since Morocco entered the competition back in 1980.

The contest first aired down under in 1983, and the Australian network Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has shown Eurovision down under ever since. As the contest has consistently attracted a large audience, the EBU and Austrian host broadcaster ORF invited Australia to participate in the 60th edition of the competition. This was a fitting decision, given that year's theme was "Building Bridges".

Subsequently, the EBU and SBS struck a deal that meant Australia could continue to participate in Eurovision until 2023. This does mean that 2023 could theoretically be the nation's last Eurovision appearance (unless a new deal is struck), so let's hope for a win!

Who is representing Australia in Eurovision 2023?

This year's Aussie representatives are Perth-based prog-metal band, Voyager. The band was first formed in 1999 and has released seven albums so far.

The band's lineup has changed over the years but is currently comprised of singer Danny Estrin, guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, drummer Ashley Doodkorte and bassist, Alex Canion.

Voyager was shortlisted for Eurovision 2020, but didn't make it into the top 10 acts who would take part in Eurovision - Australia Decides that year. The band also placed second in the race to represent Australia in 2022, behind Sheldon Riley.

You can check out their Eurovision 2023 song, "Promise" below:

What happens if Australia wins Eurovision?

If Australia wins Eurovision, there's a stipulation in place that means the competition wouldn't be hosted down under. Instead, they must choose a European nation to co-host Eurovision with, similar to how this year's competition is being held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine and the 2022 winners, Kalush Orchestra.

Who else is in the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final?

Below you can find the confirmed Eurovision 2023 Grand Final running order, including all the participating countries, their representatives, and what songs they're performing.