How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest: stream the semi-finals and final

The annual European celebration of music returns as the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is almost upon us. Kicking off this fabulous trio of events is the first semi-final, which begins on Tuesday, May 7, and we'll make sure you know how to watch it.

Malmö in Sweden will play host to Eurovision after the country's Loreen won the contest back in 2023. Fans can't shake the feeling that the contest is coming home, given that Eurovision's most famous winners ever nabbed gold for the country exactly 50 years prior.

After the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 7, the second one will take place two days later on Thursday, May 9. The final is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, to crown this year's winner.

You can find a full list of the competitor countries, their performers and the songs in our 2024 Eurovision guide here, ahead of the commencement of the contest.

If you want to tune in, here's how to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest online or on TV.

How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK

You can watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest events online or on TV. On TV, you'll have to tune over to BBC 1, while online you can use iPlayer, which lets you live stream from the BBC's channels over the internet.

Both options are free as long as you pay your license fee, and will let you catch the events live. Here are when the events are being aired by the BBC:

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 1: Tuesday, May 7 at 8 pm

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 2: Thursday, May 9 at 8 pm

Eurovision Song Contest final: Saturday, May 11 at 8 pm

How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the US

Your streaming home to watch the Eurovision events in the US is Peacock, as NBCUniversal's streaming service hosts a live stream of each of the three competition waves.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for a subscription, though if you like to watch your TV without interruptions from commercials then you'll want the $11.99 tier instead.

Here are when the events take place:

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 1: Tuesday, May 7 at 3 pm ET/midday PT

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 2: Thursday, May 9 at 3 pm ET/midday PT

Eurovision Song Contest final: Saturday, May 11 at 3 pm ET/midday PT

How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Australia

In Australia, it's SBS that has the broadcasting rights to the three Eurovision Song Contest events, but you can use SBS on your TV or online.

SBS will be airing the event on its main TV channel or streaming it on SBS On Demand online, so you've got options to watch it. Both options are free to use, and you'll only need to pay for the coffee to be awake early enough to watch.

Here are when the events take place:

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 1: Wednesday, May 8 at 5 am ACT

Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 2: Friday, May 10 at 5 am ACT

Eurovision Song Contest final: Sunday, May 10 at 5 am ACT

How to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Eurovision, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!