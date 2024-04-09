Eurovision 2024: dates, host country, UK entry, competing countries and everything we know

Eurovision 2024 will see the world's biggest singing contest returning for another incredible evening of entertainment this May.

Last year, the UK hosted the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, (on behalf of the 2022 winners from Ukraine), and we're now gearing up to watch another Grand Final full of amazing talent from around the world in just a few weeks' time.

Incredibly, this will be the competition's 68th installment, and the theme "United By Music" has been retained for the second time. There's also been a big change to how the public vote will work during the Grand Final.

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The Eurovision 2024 Grand Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The Semi-Finals will air just days before; The First Semi-Final will air on Tuesday, May 7, while the second will air on Thursday, May 9.

As per usual, the competition will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK. We'll update this guide with more broadcast information and the running orders for the Semi and Grand Finals closer to the time.

Who is the UK Eurovision 2024 entry?

We learned that It's A Sin actor and popstar Olly Alexander would be representing the UK at Eurovision Song Contest 2024 when he revealed the news during the Grand Final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

After performing with Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen in the pop band Years & Years (before keeping the name for the third album, which was Alexander's solo project), Olly has begun releasing his music under his own name; his Eurovision single is called "Dizzy".

"I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I'm beyond excited to be taking part next year", he said. "As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour. I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

You can watch the official music video for "Dizzy" below:

Who's participating in Eurovision 2024?

A total of 37 nations are participating in the competition this time around. Here's a full list of who every country participating in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, along with the artists representing them and links to their chosen songs.

We'll highlight which countries will be heading to the Grand Final after the Semi-Finals have taken place.

Where is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest being held?

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Malmö, Sweden, which will be the third time the city has hosted the competition (it was also the host city in 1992 and 2013).

In preparation for the big event, we've been treated to a classic Eurovision fly-through of some of the many sights from the city, as seen below:

Who won Eurovision 2023?

Swedish Eurovision singer, Loreen. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Singer and Eurovision veteran Loreen claimed victory for Sweden at Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo", winning a combined total of 583 points overall.

Finnish artist Käärijä came in second place, earning a total of 526 points with his song, "Cha Cha Cha".

Amazingly, this was Loreen's second Eurovision win; she won Eurovision 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan with her song "Euphoria". To date, Loreen is the second artist (and the only woman) to win the competition twice; Irish singer Johnny Logan was the first.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Voting Changes

As we mentioned, there's been a big change to how voting will work during the Grand Final this year.

For the first time since 2011, the voting window for the public vote will open just before the first song is performed. This means anyone who's watching along will be able to cast their votes as they watch along, rather than having to wait until the final song's been performed, which is how voting has worked (barring 2010 and 2011) since the public vote was introduced to Eurovision in 1997.