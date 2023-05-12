How to vote in Eurovision 2023: how the Eurovision voting process works

Trying to find out how to vote in Eurovision 2023? Here's how you can have your say in the Grand Final.

With the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final lineup decided, we're about to find out which of our 26 remaining artists will be crowned the winner of the world's biggest and boldest international singing competition on Saturday, May 13. Who will follow in the footsteps of Kalush Orchestra, last year's Ukrainian winners?

Here's how to vote in Eurovision 2023. And if you're planning on tuning in, don't forget to check out our guide explaining how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest so you know all the ways you'll be able to watch the Grand Final.

How to vote in Eurovision 2023

There are four ways that viewers can vote for their favorite Eurovision acts this year, but before we explain how they work, it's worth noting that you'll need to wait to be told when voting opens during the Grand Final before you try to have your say in the competition.

One of the ways you can vote is via the official Eurovision Song Contest app. Available on both iOS and Android devices, the app will not only enable you to vote for your favorite artist but will serve as a "second screen" for the entire competition. Within it, you'll get info about the participants, be able to rank the acts and you'll even get a special message from your chosen contestant after you cast your vote.

Viewers can also cast their vote by phone or by text. Relevant phone numbers for both voting methods will be displayed on screen during the Eurovision Grand Final by your relevant broadcaster.

The other way you can cast your vote is by going directly to the new Eurovision voting hub website, www.esc.vote (opens in new tab).

For the first time ever, viewers in non-participating countries (i.e. those not taking part in the competition itself but where it's still being broadcast, like the US and Chile) will also be able to vote in the competition. Viewers in non-participating countries can vote either with the Eurovision app, or directly at the above voting hub website.

If you've got more questions about the voting process, head to Eurovision.tv (opens in new tab) for more info.

Which countries qualified for the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final?

Below you can find the confirmed Eurovision 2023 Grand Final running order, including all the participating countries, their representatives and what songs they're performing.