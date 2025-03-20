How to watch the Future Games Show 2025: stream the spring showcase online
New video games are being revealed
If you like keeping on top of which new video games are on the horizon, then the Future Games Show 2025 spring showcase happening on Thursday, March 20 will be your next opportunity to get a glimpse into the future (if you'll pardon the pun).
This digital presentation, which will be hosted by voice actors Nolan North and Jennifer English, promises to reveal more information about a handful of new video games, including interviews, trailers and release date information that'll give you something to look forward to.
The organizers promise new information on over 50 upcoming games between the showcase and 'FGS Live from GDC' which immediately follows the show.
So if you're interested to see what new games are coming up, here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 spring showcase.
How to watch the Future Games Show 2025
The Future Games Show is being live streamed on just about every platform that offers the ability to do so including YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, GOG and Bilibili as well as several websites affiliated with the show including PC Gamer and GamesRadar.
For your ease of viewing, you can find the YouTube link embedded below:
When does the Future Games Show 2025 take place?
You can watch the Future Games Show 2025 spring showcase from 4 pm ET/1 pm PT/8 pm UK which is when it begins.
No information has been provided on the length of the show but last year's was two hours long, so we could see FDS Live from GDC at around 6 pm ET/3 pm PT/10 pm UK.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
