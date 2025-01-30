FireAid benefit concert streams tonight to help wild fire victims

Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California have been devastated by a series of wildfires that raged during January, causing incredible damage to communities. As the area looks to rebound and rebuild, The FireAid benefit concert has been organized to support those efforts, enlisting many of the biggest names in music to perform in this special event taking place Thursday, January 30.

The live concert is taking place at two locations in Los Angeles: the Intuit Dome and the KIA Forum. Among the performers lined up for the concert are Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Rod Stewart, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, Stevie Wonder, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Tate McRae, Katy Perry, Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak, John Fogerty, Stephen Stills, Dave Matthews Band & John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Dawes, No Doubt, The Black Crowes, Graham Nash and P!nk.

But you don’t have to be in Los Angeles to experience this concert, as The FireAid benefit concert is going to be available to stream across a multitude of platforms, including many free ones.

Fans around the world can watch (or listen) the concert live starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, starting with the performances from the KIA Forum, the continuing at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT with the lineup at the Intuit Dome. It will be available through Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Disney Plus/Hulu, Facebook, Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA Plus, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount Plus, Peacock/NBC News Now, Sirius XM’s Life with John Mayer channel, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

If you want to get as close to the real concert experience as you can, AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas are having special screenings for the concert that you can buy tickets to.

Part of the concert is the mission to raise more funds to help the Los Angeles area as it continues to recover from the wildfires. Any contributions made to FireAir in connection with the benefit concert will help short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters in Southern California. For more information or to make a donation, visit the FireAir website .