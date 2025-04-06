How to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile: stream the musical performance special online

Elton John and Brandi Carlile performing on stage together.
Fans of the legendary musician Elton John will want to watch his latest musical performance An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, which airs on Sunday, April 6.

Recorded in The London Palladium in March, An Evening With sees the Starman star perform alongside American singer Brandi Carlile, showing songs from their upcoming album 'Who Believes in Angels' as well as other hits from both of their careers.

You'll also get to see the two chat with the performance's host, Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy, and tributes to the performers from other stars.

Here's how to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile online or on TV when it comes out.

How to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile in the US

The way to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile in the US is to sign up for the streaming service Paramount Plus, as the special will air on CBS' streaming service on Sunday, April 6.

The Paramount Plus price starts at $7.99 for the basic ad-supported plan, and goes up to $12.99 for the Showtime tier. You don't need this to watch An Evening with, although it'll stop you being interrupted by adverts throughout your movie and TV viewing.

Sometimes Paramount Plus deals make the cost of signing up more affordable, and it's worth flagging that there are often Paramount Plus free trials which will let you sign up for seven days for free (if you're eligible and haven't picked one up already).

How to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile in the UK

Sorry, Brits, but you're going to have to wait a while to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile as it airs on Saturday, April 19.

At least it'll be free to watch when it does arrive. An Evening is set to play on TV on ITV and STV, and also stream online on ITVX and STV Player. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX.

How to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports, specials or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

  • Download the app at NordVPN
  • Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
  • Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy asks Hope for help after Liam's injury?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy asks Hope for help after Liam's injury?
