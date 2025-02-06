Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show setlist: my best guess at what songs he'll perform

Coming off an incredible 2024 with the smash hit single “Not Like Us” (a song that earned him five Grammys at the 2025 ceremony) and the no. 1 album GNX, Kendrick Lamar goes into the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show with tons of wind in his sails, and fans like me can’t wait to see him perform.

As is the case with nearly every Super Bowl Halftime Show and performer, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding what Kendrick plans to do in his 12-15 minute set. While we do know Grammy-winning artist SZA has been announced to join him, not much else is known about which hits he’ll rap, which songs she’ll sing and which of the pairs many collabs will be on full display in the show. As someone who loves to try and crack a mystery, I opted to take on the challenge of guessing what the Super Bowl setlist will be. Considering Usher’s performance last year consisted of 16 songs and Rihanna’s the year before had 12, I’ve narrowed my mock setlist to 13.

So without further ado, here are my thoughts.

Not Like Us

Of course, “Not Like Us” is making the cut. What started out as a diss track to Drake has easily become the biggest song of Kendrick’s career. Again, it has won five Grammys, topped the Billboard Hot 100, set a record for the number of weeks at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and became a cultural phenomenon that couldn’t be stopped. Now despite Drake’s legal action pertaining to the song, legal experts don’t think courts will stop Kendrick from performing it.

All the Stars featuring SZA

Kendrick and SZA are frequent collaborators and are even headed out on their joint tour later this year. Both on the tour and during the Super Bowl performance we imagine they’ll sing their most critically acclaimed song to date, “All the Stars.” Not only was the track from Black Panther (one of our picks for the best Black movies released in the last 25 years) nominated for four Grammys, but it was also nominated for an Academy Award. It also peaked at no. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

luther featuring SZA

From Kendrick’s new GNX album, “luther” proves to be their highest-charting collaboration, and with good reason. Relying on a sample from the incomparable Luther Vandross, Kendrick’s lyricism and SZA’s melody propelled the song to no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and no. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

tv off featuring Lefty Gunplay

I have one word for you, “Mustard.” Kendrick screaming the producer’s name on “tv off” has become quite the source of entertainment in pop culture, and has propelled an already great song even further. The GNX track peaked at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and no. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

squabble up

This may not be a concert for GNX, but the album clearly has a few hits for Kendrick. The lead single from the album is up tempo and can definitely rise to the energy of the Super Bowl. Plus, it’s rather popular and peaked at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Alright

From his third studio album To Pimp a Butterfly, “Alright” may not have climbed as high on Billboard’s Hot 100, but that doesn’t matter as much to me. The song won two Grammys and its overall mantra is one of hope. Most people love to hear messages of encouragement, and believing Kendrick recognizes that, I think you can expect to hear a snippet of the track.

HUMBLE

With DAMN. being his Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning album, I strongly believe you can expect to see Kendrick perform a few hits from it, including “HUMBLE.” It’s very catchy, a no. 1 Billboard Hot 100 track and it has lots of energy to keep viewers entertained. In past live performances of the song, he put on quite the show, so I’m hoping he does the same for the Super Bowl.

DNA

Again from DAMN. and again, a high-charting song (reaching no. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100), “DNA” gives the electricity you want in a Super Bowl performance. It inspires listeners to be proud of their background and heritage, and who doesn’t like a feel-good song like that?

LOYALTY (but NOT featuring Rihanna)

Like I said, DAMN. has hits, and “LOYALTY” is another one, having cracked Billboard’s Hot 100. No doubt the song’s popularity was propelled by the superstardom of Rihanna, but sadly, if Kendrick includes the number in his Super Bowl setlist, I don’t envision her joining the stage with him.

LOVE featuring Zacari

Final selection from the DAMN. album, I’m going with “LOVE.” Not only did it reach no. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100, but it also features his former TDE label mate Zacari. Considering how proud Kendrick has always been of his work with a label he called home for almost 17 years, I think you can expect more than SZA to appear on stage.

B*tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

While one of Lamar’s slower tracks, the lyrics and melody of this earlier hit song from him are enough to occupy viewers’ attention. He’ll likely not sing much of it, but just enough to remind fans how far he’s come in his career.

30 for 30 by SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar

While there’s a chance SZA performs one of her solo tracks, I’m betting she decides instead to go with a song where she’s the lead and Kendrick is the featured artist. There’s no better choice than her recent release, “30 for 30.” It’s more up tempo than most of her songs and it likely transitions better with the rest of the setlist I envision for Kendrick. Its current position on the Billboard Hot 100 is no. 20.

Denial Is a River by Doechii

This may be my biggest swing, but just hear me out. Doechii is still considered to be one of the new kids on the block, but she’s earned Kendrick’s respect as he’s called her one of the “hardest out” (talking about her artistry). Additionally, she’s on Kendrick’s former label TDE and is coming off a big Grammy win and performance. Kendrick may be gracious enough to help shine a bigger spotlight on Doechii by allowing her to perform a snippet of her chart-rising hit “Denial Is a River.”

Super Bowl LIX airs live on Fox on Sunday, February 9, at 6.30 pm ET/3.30 pm PT. The Halftime Show is expected to start around 8/8:30 pm ET (5/5:30 pm PT).