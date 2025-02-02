How to watch the 2025 Grammy Awards

Music fans assemble, because it's time for one of the biggest nights in music: the 67th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 2, to celebrate the best pop music from the last year.

Some of the buzziest names in music — we're talking folks like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone — as well as real-deal musical icons like Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow and Shakira will be taking the stage during tonight's big ceremony, as the industry's brightest stars compete in major categories like Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year.

Trevor Noah returns to host the Grammys and loads of top artists are set to appear during the show: Beyoncé will be there, leading the nominations with 11 nods for Cowboy Carter, as will Taylor Swift, who notched six nominations this year. Viewers can also expect to see Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, St. Vincent, Teddy Swims and more during tonight's telecast.

Along with being a celebration of music, this year's proceedings at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena will be a moving tribute to and fundraising event for the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles County. "The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CBS said in a news release.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2025 Grammys and what to expect.

How to watch the Grammys in the US

As always, the Grammys will air live on CBS, a major network on cable and satellite TV. It’s also available on live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Don’t have access to CBS? Well, no worries. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can also stream the event live. All Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the event the next day.

How to watch the Grammys in the UK

Unfortunately, no broadcasters have announced plans to air the ceremony live in the UK. But you can watch the whole thing on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel , and on live.grammy.com . Or you can look into a VPN, which will allow you to watch the show in full on CBS. Check out our full explanation on that just below.

How to watch the Grammys from anywhere

If the Grammys aren’t playing where you are, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch TV shows and events like the Grammys from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What to know about the 2025 Grammys

When are the 2025 Grammys? The 2025 Grammys take place on Sunday, February 2, starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, which is 1am UK/midday ACT on Monday, February 3. Before the main ceremony airs in primetime, most of the awards are handed out during the 2025 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which streams live beginning at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on live.Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

Who’s hosting the 2025 Grammys? Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah returns to host the 2025 Grammys, and this will mark his fifth time hosting the music awards.

Who are the 2025 Grammy performers? The Grammys have become synonymous with legendary performances and based on the list of performers that has been published so far, viewers can expect the ceremony to continue on in this tradition. Check out the full list of Grammy performers below:

Benson Boone

Billie Eilish

Brad Paisley

Brittany Howard

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Coldplay's Chris Martin

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Herbie Hancock

Jacob Collier

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Lainey Wilson

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Stevie Wonder

Teddy Swims