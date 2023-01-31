Eurovision 2023: release date, host city, and everything we know

AJ Odudu and Rylan are on hand for the Handover and Allocation Draw on January 31.

We're now a month into the new year, so it's time to start getting excited about Eurovision 2023!

The Eurovision Song Contest is back again this year for the 67th edition of the world's biggest and boldest singing competition after all the excitement from Turin in 2022.

This year's slogan has been revealed as 'United By Music', reflecting both the unique partnership between the UK and Ukraine to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring people together.

Although we're a few months out from the actual event, countries around the world are already in the process of selecting their entries for the show. Plus, the Handover Ceremony and Semi-Final Draw is set to take place in this year's host city on Tuesday, January 31.

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision 2023.

It has been confirmed that the Handover and Allocation Draw will be held on January 31. Taking place in front of a live audience in Liverpool, this will see presenters AJ Odudu and Rylan conducting the live draw to see which countries will be participating in each Semi-Final. They'll be assisted by young people from a local school and members of the Ukrainian community that has settled in the city since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The show will also see Scott Mills presenting a look back at the top hits from the last few years of the show. Plus, some famous faces from Liverpool will help to welcome the contest along with the Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo handing over the official keys of the contest to Joanne Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool.

You can watch the show live on BBC Two at 7.00 pm on Tuesday, January 31. Outside of the UK, you can stream the Eurovision 2023 Handover and Allocation Draw live on YouTube (opens in new tab).

St George's Hall, where the Eurovision Draw will take place. (Image credit: BBC/Liverpool City Council/James Stack)

We also know that the three main shows will play out in early May. Below you can find the confirmed dates for both Semi-Finals and the Grand Final. All three will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Semi-Final 1: Tuesday, May 9

Semi-Final 2: Thursday, May 11

Grand Final: Saturday, May 13

Where is Eurovision 2023?

Traditionally, the Eurovision Grand Final is hosted by the winning country, though this year the event is being hosted in honor of last year's winners in the UK, who were the runners-up last year.

Within days of the announcement, 20 cities from across the UK had put in bids to be the next host of the show, but it was decided in late 2022 that Eurovision 2023 would be held in Liverpool.

Eurovision 2023 banners hanging in St George's Hall in Liverpool. (Image credit: BBC/Liverpool City Council/James Stack)

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2023?

A total of 37 nations are taking part in this year's competition. Of those nations, 31 will compete in the two Semi-Finals, with 10 successful acts from each night joining 4 of the big five countries (France, Germany, Italy, and Spain), the host nation (UK), and Ukraine for the Grand Final.

Below is a full list of the countries taking part. We'll add confirmed artists and their songs as and when they are revealed:

Albania - Albin and Familja Kelmendi, "Duje"

Armenia

Australia

Austria - Teya & Salena

Azerbaijan

Belgium - Gustaph, "Because of You"

Croatia

Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France - La Zarra

Germany

Georgia

Greece - Victor Vernicos, "What They Say"

Iceland

Ireland

Israel - Noa Kirel

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Moldova

Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovenia - Joker Out

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine - TVORCHI, "Heart of Steel"

United Kingdom

Who won Eurovision 2022?

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest was won by Kalush Orchestra with their song, "Stefania", which became the first winning song to feature rap. They scooped an incredible 631 points, including a total of 439 from the public vote.

The UK's entry, Sam Ryder, delivered a stellar performance of his song "SPACE MAN", and earned the second place slot. He was award the most points from the international juries (283), with a total of 466 points including 183 from the public.