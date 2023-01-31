Eurovision 2023: release date, host city, and everything we know
Eurovision 2023 will see the legendary singing competition coming to Liverpool.
We're now a month into the new year, so it's time to start getting excited about Eurovision 2023!
The Eurovision Song Contest is back again this year for the 67th edition of the world's biggest and boldest singing competition after all the excitement from Turin in 2022.
This year's slogan has been revealed as 'United By Music', reflecting both the unique partnership between the UK and Ukraine to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring people together.
Although we're a few months out from the actual event, countries around the world are already in the process of selecting their entries for the show. Plus, the Handover Ceremony and Semi-Final Draw is set to take place in this year's host city on Tuesday, January 31.
Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision 2023.
Eurovision 2023 release date
It has been confirmed that the Handover and Allocation Draw will be held on January 31. Taking place in front of a live audience in Liverpool, this will see presenters AJ Odudu and Rylan conducting the live draw to see which countries will be participating in each Semi-Final. They'll be assisted by young people from a local school and members of the Ukrainian community that has settled in the city since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Morning @Eurovision x pic.twitter.com/2VfiVHAFh6January 31, 2023
The show will also see Scott Mills presenting a look back at the top hits from the last few years of the show. Plus, some famous faces from Liverpool will help to welcome the contest along with the Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo handing over the official keys of the contest to Joanne Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool.
You can watch the show live on BBC Two at 7.00 pm on Tuesday, January 31. Outside of the UK, you can stream the Eurovision 2023 Handover and Allocation Draw live on YouTube (opens in new tab).
We also know that the three main shows will play out in early May. Below you can find the confirmed dates for both Semi-Finals and the Grand Final. All three will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
- Semi-Final 1: Tuesday, May 9
- Semi-Final 2: Thursday, May 11
- Grand Final: Saturday, May 13
Where is Eurovision 2023?
Traditionally, the Eurovision Grand Final is hosted by the winning country, though this year the event is being hosted in honor of last year's winners in the UK, who were the runners-up last year.
Within days of the announcement, 20 cities from across the UK had put in bids to be the next host of the show, but it was decided in late 2022 that Eurovision 2023 would be held in Liverpool.
Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2023?
A total of 37 nations are taking part in this year's competition. Of those nations, 31 will compete in the two Semi-Finals, with 10 successful acts from each night joining 4 of the big five countries (France, Germany, Italy, and Spain), the host nation (UK), and Ukraine for the Grand Final.
Below is a full list of the countries taking part. We'll add confirmed artists and their songs as and when they are revealed:
- Albania - Albin and Familja Kelmendi, "Duje"
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria - Teya & Salena
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium - Gustaph, "Because of You"
- Croatia
- Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France - La Zarra
- Germany
- Georgia
- Greece - Victor Vernicos, "What They Say"
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel - Noa Kirel
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Moldova
- Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovenia - Joker Out
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine - TVORCHI, "Heart of Steel"
- United Kingdom
Who won Eurovision 2022?
The 66th Eurovision Song Contest was won by Kalush Orchestra with their song, "Stefania", which became the first winning song to feature rap. They scooped an incredible 631 points, including a total of 439 from the public vote.
The UK's entry, Sam Ryder, delivered a stellar performance of his song "SPACE MAN", and earned the second place slot. He was award the most points from the international juries (283), with a total of 466 points including 183 from the public.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.