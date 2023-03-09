Queen Of Oz: cast, plot and all about the spoof royal comedy starring Catherine Tate

Queen Of Oz is a sitcom spoof that arrives in Coronation year with Catherine Tate returning to a primetime BBC One comedy.

Catherine plays gobby, foot-in-her-mouth Princes Georgina, who is such a nightmare for the fictional British royal family that she gets sent to Australia to become their new monarch.

As well as taking the leading role and having the idea for this new comedy, Catherine Tate is also the executive producer of the six-part series. So it will definitely be a busy 2023 for Catherine Tate on BBC One as she'll also be joining David Tennant again to play TARDIS traveller Donna Noble in Doctor Who for three special episodes.

So here's everything you need to know about Queen Of Oz on BBC One...

Queen Of Oz is a six-part comedy launching on BBC One and BBCiPlayer in 2023.

We haven't an official release date just yet, but we'll update once we hear.

Queen Of Oz plot

In Queen of Oz, Catherine Tate plays Princess Georgiana who is an absolute nightmare for the fictional British Royal Family. She's a total PR disaster, having spent her spoilt, party-girl life getting into trouble and plastered over the tabloids.

After one scandal too far, her father the King decides on a drastic move! He abdicates his Australian throne in favor of his daughter and sends her to the other side of the world to rule over the vast country. The hope is that giving her some real responsibility will see her grow up! And if not, at least the trouble is 10000 miles away

The new Queen Georgina of Australia, accompanied by her useless entourage, heads out to Oz in a bad mood. It's a country she has little interest in beyond the Hemsworth Brothers. Can she rule over the Australians peacefully and successfully, or should we expect plenty of gaffes and cringey moments? The latter is probably on the cards...

Is there a Queen Of Oz trailer?

No trailer for Queen Of Oz has yet been released by the BBC but we're expecting one soon and we'll post it right here.

Queen Of Oz cast — Catherine Tate as Princess Georgina

Catherine Tate plays the Queen Of Oz, aka petulant Princess Georgina. The British comedy performer is best known for The Catherine Tate Show and for starring as Donna Noble in Doctor Who. In 2022 Catherine starred as six different characters in the prison comedy Hard Cell on Netflix.

David Tennant with Catherine Tate in Doctor Who. (Image credit: BBC)

Catherine Tate as the six characters in Hard Cell on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Queen Of Oz?

Other cast in Queen Of Oz have yet to be announced, but we'll give the lowdown right here in due course. So do check back.

Behind the scenes, filming news and more about Queen Of Oz

Filming for Queen Of Oz took place in Australia in 2022 and the show came from an original idea by Catherine Tate and Borga Dorta. It's being produced in association with ABC Australia.

Catherine executive produces alongside Michele Bennett (Mr Inbetween) and executive producer for Lingo, Helen Bowden (The Secrets She Keeps, Lambs of God). Christiaan Van Vuuren (A Sunburnt Christmas) is director.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, says: “It’s time to roll out the red carpet. And hang up the bunting again. We’re excited to have the multi-award-winning Catherine Tate back making another comedy for the BBC. Her work has been enjoyed by millions over the years and we look forward to working with her on another hit for us.”

Producer Michele Bennett says: “Catherine Tate is such a superb talent and the team at Lingo Pictures couldn’t be more delighted to be working with her on this fabulously witty series. We know that British and Australians, as well as audiences around the world, are going to love this riotous take on royalty in Australia.”