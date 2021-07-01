'Hard Cell': Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and all you need to know about the Catherine Tate comedy

Catherine Tate has confirmed that her new sitcom Hard Cell will be coming to Netflix next year as the comedian takes a satirical look at life within the prison system.

Filmed in "mockumentary" form — like The Office, Parks & Recreations, and a host of other comedy hits — the show will see Tate playing multiple characters as she guides viewers through fictional jail, HMP Woldsley.

The British comedy performer, who's best known for The Catherine Tate Show and Doctor Who, is the creator and star of the new series and will also direct all six episodes. Here's everything we know about Hard Cell...

We know the show will launch on Netflix in 2022, but the streaming giant haven't been any more specific than that at this time. When we get an official release date we'll be sure to post it here.

Hard Cell plot

Tate seems set to straddle the line between humour and tackling important themes regarding the prison system and producers have described the plot as follows...

"A documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best."

Meanwhile, executive producer Kristian Smith says: "We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility."

Hard Cell cast

Catherine Tate will be playing multiple characters in the six-part series and seems to be looking forward to the challenge of making her first Netflix series.

"Exciting aint it? Exciiiiiiiiiiiting!!!" she commented. When we have further casting news, we'll post it here...

Hard Cell trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll post it here as soon as it lands.