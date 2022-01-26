'Sister Boniface Mysteries' — release date, cast and everything we know about the 'Father Brown' spin-off series

'Sister Boniface Mysteries' should have the same crime-solving vibe as 'Father Brown'.

Sister Boniface Mysteries is a 10-part crime series set in 1960s’ rural England. It follows the adventures of moped-riding Sister Boniface of St Vincent’s Convent, played by Lorna Watson, who was first seen in the role in the hit BBC1 sleuthing series Father Brown alongside Mark Williams as the crime-solving priest. The show has been created by Father Brown writer Jude Tindall.

So here's everything you need to know about new crime series Sister Boniface Mysteries...

'Father Brown' star Mark Williams. (Image credit: BBC Studios/Stuart Wood)

Sister Boniface Mysteries has its premiere in the US on BritBox on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2002.

It will be released in the UK on the UKTV Drama channel later this year. We will update you on its British air date when we hear.

There are 10 episodes which will each be 45 minutes long.

Meanwhile, Father Brown seasons 1 to 9 are available on BritBox in the US and on BBCiPlayer in the UK.

'Sister Boniface Mysteries' — what the crime series is about

The crimes in Sister Boniface Mysteries take place in the aptly named town of Great Slaughter, where the police rely heavily on help from their secret weapon, Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson). It's the 1960s so a time when police forensics is rudimentary, but wily Sister Boniface’s is at the forefront of this new field. With her PHD in chemistry, amazing IQ of 156, plus her knack for finding clues hidden in plain sight, she's a top sleuthing nun who knows the devil is in the details which makes her perfect for her role as official Police Scientific Advisor.

Sister Boniface works alongside the maverick Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie (Max Brown) and Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu). Felix was supposed to be on secondment to the Met Police but an administrative error lands him in Great Slaughter. A cast of eccentric local characters combined with the local police's reliance on a nun leaves him reeling. But Detective Inspector Sam knows his superstar nun ensures the force has the highest clean-up rate in the county.

'Sister Boniface Mysteries' cast — who's starring

Lorna Watson plays sleuthing nun Sister Boniface who first showed up in season 1 of Father Brown on BBC1 in an episode called Bride of Christ. Lorna has also starred in Watson and Oliver and Shakespeare and Hathaway.

Series creator Jude Tindall says: “Since Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface bounced so joyfully into Season 1 of Father Brown, I always had a plan to bring her back. Now that plan has come to fruition, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Max Brown plays Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie. Max previously played Richard Ellis in the 2019 Downton Abbey movie and starred as King Robert in The Royals (2015-2018) and Dr Evan Marks in the TV series Beauty and the Beast (2012-2016).

Jerry Iwu, who played Oba in Netflix comedy Sex Education, is Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone. Miranda Raison (MI-5) plays Ruth Penny, a hard-nosed investigative journalist and editor of the Albion Bugle and Ami Metcalf (Upstairs Downstairs) will play the role of Peggy Button, the young, unshakeable police constable.

Is there a trailer for 'Sister Boniface Mysteries'?

A trailer for Sister Boniface Mysteries is yet to be released by BritBox US or UKTV. We'll update here as soon as one arrives.

Sister Boniface in 'Father Brown'

Sister Boniface when she first appeared in 'Father Brown' in 2013. (Image credit: BBC)

Sister Boniface was first seen by UK audiences in episode 6 of Season 1 of Father Brown on BBC1 in 2013. In that mystery Bride of Christ the sleuthing vicar investigates when two nuns are murdered. At the convent, he's helped by a young nun Sister Boniface, who's a very keen bookworm, particularly detective fiction. Other stars in this Father Brown episode include Hugo Speer, Selina Cadell, Roberta Taylor, Sorcha Cusack, Penny Downie and Paddy Wallace.