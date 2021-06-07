'Father Brown' Season 9 — release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Father Brown will return to BBC1 for its ninth season, as filming has resumed on the project following delays caused by the pandemic. Season nine will include a special programme to mark the 100th episode, which is set on New Year’s Eve making it ideal for this year's festive period.

The daytime drama has been well received by viewers, and will see Mark Williams reprising his role as the titular character. Speaking about Season 9, he said: “We love telling our stories as much as the world loves watching them. A modest, warm daytime drama that achieves one hundred episodes and global success. Who’d have thought it?”

Here's what we know about Season 9 so far...

We don't have an exact release date yet, but Father Brown Season 9 is looking set to air in early 2022. It will be shown on BBC1 as with previous series, but there are currently no plans to show the new season in the US. We'll update this page when a release date is confirmed.

Speaking about the new season, Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime & Early Peak, says: “Father Brown’s canny observations and remarkable powers of sleuthing continue to thrill not only BBC Daytime viewers but audiences around the world, who find the themes in the series just as relevant today as they were in GK Chesterton’s time. We’re delighted to be bringing more of his adventures to screen soon.”

What should we expect from the new season?

This new season is special for Father Brown, as it marks the milestone of 100 episodes. We do know the synopsis of the big episode, which is called The Red Death.

The episode will see Lady Felicia and her husband Monty host a lavish masked ball counting down to 1954. However, their plans are ruined when the Minster of Defence, Sir Charles Hakeworth is murdered by a masked figure. With the estate locked down and a killer in the midst Father Brown and the gang must find the real perpetrator.

Who stars in Father Brown Season 9?

As well as lead actor Mark Williams, there's plenty of familiar faces returning to their roles for Father Brown season 9. Here's who's confirmed in the cast so far...

Sorcha Cusack (Mrs McCarthy)

Jack Deam (Inspector Mallory)

John Burton (Sergeant Goodfellow)

Alex Price (Sid Carter)

Nancy Carroll (Lady Felicia)

Emer Kenny (Bunty Windermere)

John Light (Hercule Flambeau)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, as the series is still in production. We'll keep you updated when one is announced!

