Best BritBox mysteries — all the best crime thrillers to enjoy right now

Here’s the best BritBox mysteries you can enjoy on the streaming service. BritBox is packed with great crime thrillers and detective shows.

The best BritBox mysteries to enjoy right now include everything from classics like Poirot to modern favourites such as Death in Paradise.

BritBox has a huge amount of series to enjoy — check out our BritBox full list of shows to see just how many! So, to make things easier we’ve picked the best BritBox mysteries you can enjoy on the streaming service. All of the shows listed are available on the UK and US service.

Death in Paradise

If you’ve never seen Death in Paradise — where have you been?! — here’s your chance to catch up with all the murders on the fictional island of Saint Marie. Ben Miller stars as the show’s original detective, DI Richard Poole. In later series, Kris Marshall, Ardal O’Hanlon and Ralf Little all star. The detective normally swiftly narrows it down to five suspects, but can you spot the killer?

Seasons available: 8

Agatha Christie’s Poirot

David Suchet in Poirot. (Image credit: BritBox)



David Suchet spent a remarkable 24 years and 70 programmes playing Agatha Christie’s sleuth. Suchet once told us that out of all the Poirot stories the ABC Murders, first published in 1936, was his favourite. Speaking about his Poirot legacy, he previously revealed: "I’m very proud and pleased with what I’ve left behind".

Seasons available: 13

Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple

These adaptions of Agatha Christie’s famous stories saw first Geraldine McEwan and then Julia McKenzie play the iconic character. Jane Marple sleuthed her way through six series. Among the classic stories adapted were The Body in the Library, the 4.50 From Paddington and Ordeal by Innocence.

Seasons available: 6

Vera

Based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, Oscar winning actress Brenda Blethyn stars as detective Vera Stanhope. What Vera lacks in style, she more than makes up for in detecting skills as she crack cases in Northumberland. Soft at heart, Vera also enjoys having plenty of jokes with her team, especially long-suffering Kenny.

Seasons available: 10

Shetland

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland. (Image credit: BritBox)



Douglas Henshall stars as troubled cop Jimmy Perez. Inspired by the Shetland series of books by Ann Cleeves, the series sees Perez solves mysteries against the stunning landscapes of Shetland. He’s aided by DS Alison "Tosh" McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) and DC Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson). Wonderfully atmospheric drama.

Seasons available: 5

Father Brown

Father Brown, based on the books by G.K.Chesterton, is about as perfect a detective series as you can get. Harry Potter actor Mark Williams stars as the canny Priest who loves delving into murder mysteries almost as much as he enjoys eating Mrs McCarthy’s award-winning scones. Set during the 1950s in the idyllic fictional village of Kembleford, Father Brown weaves together a delight mix of humour and puzzle solving.

Seasons available: 8

Shakespeare & Hathaway

Jo Joyner and Mark Benton star as unlikely detective duo Luella Shakespeare and Frank Hathaway. The pair team up to solve a string of mysteries in beautiful Stratford-upon-Avon. “They’re like chalk and cheese! Lu’s very bubbly, positive and upbeat, which makes people open up to her, while Frank’s an old hand and he’s a lot more cynical,” ex EastEnders actress Jo Joyner says of them.

Seasons available: 1

Wild Bill

Hollywood star Rob Lowe plays a top US cop who relocates to rural England. Arriving with his teenage daughter, Bill Hixon (Lowe) aims to change things in his new job as Chief Constable of East Lincolnshire Police Force. But is he the one who will be changing his ways? His opening case sees a decapitated head turn up in a fridge! Also stars The Bletchley Circle’s Rachael Stirling.

Seasons available: 1