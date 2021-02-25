Downton Abbey is just one of many British shows available on BritBox in the US and UK.

How much does BritBox cost?

The same question gets asked about every single streaming service that's available. So, so we’ve compiled everything you might want to know about the cost of adding BritBox to your list of streaming subscriptions.

BritBox is packed full of great shows for you to enjoy, ranging from gripping crime dramas like The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Bay to classic comedies like Only Fools and Horses and costume dramas like Downton Abbey.

Here’s all the info you need to know how much BritBox costs...

How much does BritBox cost in the US?

In the US, BritBox costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 for that annual subscription. This is a saving of just under $14 across the year, so you’ll be best off going for that one-off yearly cost if you know you’re going to want access to the platform for a long time.

How much does BritBox cost in the UK?

A BritBox subscription currently costs just £5.99 a month, or you can choose to pay £59.99 for a yearly subscription. This will save you just under £12, essentially getting you 12 months’ worth of BritBox access for the price of 10!

Does BritBox have a free trial?

Yes! BritBox subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial, so you can try the service before you commit to paying for it. Just remember to cancel your subscription at least 24 hours before your trial period is up if you decide the service isn’t for you!

Is BritBox free with Amazon Prime?

While you can add BritBox to your Amazon Prime Video package as a premium Amazon Video Channel, this is not a free process!

Adding BritBox to your Prime Video package is the same as adding any other channel like HBO or Showtime, as you need to pay extra for these services on top of your regular Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Is BritBox free with Apple TV?

Unfortunately not. Like Amazon Prime Video Channels, you can subscribe to BritBox through the Apple TV Channel, rather than the BritBox app, but you will still need to pay for access to BritBox once the free trial is up.