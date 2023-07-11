Murder Is Easy: cast, plot and everything we know about the Agatha Christie adaptation

Murder Is Easy on BBC One boasts an all-star cast and sees a serial killer on the loose in a sleepy English village so it sounds classic Agatha Christie!

Many of the author's world-famous mystery novels have been adapted for the screen by the BBC and ITV, including And Then There Were None, The ABC Murders, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, Marple and Poirot, and now Murder Is Easy is the latest to get the TV treatment by BBC One.

The two-part thriller, based on the Murder Is Easy mystery novel, boasts an impressive cast, including Downton Abbey star Penelope Wilton, Douglas Henshall and Sinead Matthews, with Industry star David Jonsson leading the drama as Fitzwilliam, a man who must find a ruthless killer before they strike again.

The author’s great-grandson, James Prichard, who is executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited, says, “Once again my great-grandmother’s stories have attracted some amazing talent.

"It is so exciting to see this group of actors embark on the re-telling of this great story. The concept of evil lurking in the quintessentially English village is a familiar trope, but what exactly it is that makes murder easy remains to be revealed.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the two-parter Murder is Easy…

Murder Is Easy will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and also BritBox in the US, Canada and South Africa.

There’s no release date yet but when one is announced, we’ll update you on here.

Murder Is Easy plot

Murder Is Easy is set in 1954 and sees Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson) meet a woman called Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton) on a train. She tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy village of Wynchwood under Ashe and while the villagers believe the deaths are accidents, she knows otherwise.

Miss Pinkerton is later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, and Fitzwilliam knows he must find the murderer before he strikes again.

Murder Is Easy cast — David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam

David Jonsson plays Fitzwilliam, who is charged with catching a killer. He played Gus Sackey in Industry and has also starred in Rye Lane, Deep State and Endeavour.

David Jonsson as Gus in Industry season 2. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton

Penelope Wilton is playing Miss Pinkerton, who knows a serial killer is roaming free. She’s had an illustrious career, starring in Downton Abbey, After Life, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Ever Decreasing Circles and Talking Heads. She’s also starred in Iris, Calendar Girls, Doctor Who and Brief Encounters.

Penelope Wilton on the red carpet of the Downton Abbey: A New Era world premiere. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Who else is starring in Murder Is Easy?

As with many Agatha Christie TV adpatations, Murder Is Easy also has a large ensemble cast.

Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud) is playing Bridget, Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers, The Crown) is Miss Waynflete, Tom Riley (The Nevers, Ill Behaviour) is Lord Whitfield and Douglas Henshall (Shetland, In Plain Sight) is Major Horton.

Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton stars as Dr Thomas, Mark Bonnar (World on Fire, Guilt) is Reverend Humbleby, Nimra Bucha (Polite Society, Ms Marvel) is Mrs Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite (The Tower, Ridley Road, EastEnders) plays Mrs Pierce, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Plebs) is Rivers and newcomer Phoebe Licorish is Rose.

Tamzin Outhwaite as Mel Owen EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer of Murder is Easy?

There's no trailer yet for Murder Is Easy but it’s early days. When one is released, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Murder Is Easy

Murder Is Easy is filming in Scotland during 2023. The mystery drama is made by Mammoth Screen (part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited, and is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International.

It is adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, directed by Meenu Gaur and produced by Karen Kelly. The casting directors are Karen Lindsay-Stewart and Emily Jacobs. Executive producers are Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, James Gandhi and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, and Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International.

James Gandhi, executive producer for Mammoth Screen, says: “Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre’s amazing adaptation of Murder is Easy digs into the divides at the heart of post-war English society, and we feel so lucky that the village of Wychwood is going to be brought to life by a dream cast. With Meenu Gaur at the directing helm and David Jonsson playing the lead, this promises to be a thrilling ride!”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “With an intriguing central mystery and a fantastic creative team behind the camera, it’s no surprise that this new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit has attracted a who’s who of UK acting talent to bring Murder is Easy to the screen. BBC viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing to the very end.”

Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International, says: “With the combination of such a stellar cast, and source material that’s second to none, Murder Is Easy is set to be a huge draw for our international markets, and a great addition to BritBox’s collection of much-loved Christie classics. We are delighted to partner again with Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited to adapt another gripping Christie title, over a year on from our successful launch of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, as part of our further three project deal, working with such a world-class production team.”