Smothered: cast, plot, characters and everything we know

Smothered on Sky Comedy is a new comedy series with an exciting cast t. It follows strangers Sammy, played by Danielle Vitalis, and Tom (Big Boys and Plebs’ actor Jon Pointing) who share a drunken night together and then agree to have a short-lived fling, on first name terms only with no strings attached. But as romance blossoms between them, the pressures of modern-day dating throw a spanner in the works.

The cast also includes Aisling Bea, Self Esteem, Blair Underwood and former EastEnders star Lisa Hammond. Here’s everything you need to know about Smothered in Sky Comedy…

Smothered in a six-part series that will air on Sky Comedy in 2023. There’s no release date yet but we're expecting hear soon so when one is confirmed, we’ll update you on here.

Smothered plot

Smothered follows Sammy (Danielle Vitalis) who is a fiercely independent woman who grows sick of useless men, so she decides to ditch dating apps and have a good time instead. She meets Tom (Jon Pointing) in a bar, and they bond over bad karaoke before sharing a night of passion. Then, in what seems like a good idea, the pair decide to have a commitment-free affair for three weeks before walking away from one another forever. But neither Sammy nor Tom can ignore the very real sparks between them. Then, Sammy makes a shocking discovery that Tom has another woman in his life — his six-year-old daughter Ellie.

Smothered cast — Danielle Vitalis as Sammy

Danielle Vitalis plays Sammy, who wants some meaningless fun in Smothered. Danielle played the teen Arabella in I May Destroy You and has also starred in Black Mirror, Famalam, Murder, They Hope, Youngers and Stath Lets Flats. She’s also appears in the movie The Great Escaper.

Danielle Vitalis stars as Sammy in Smothered. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Pointing as Tom

In Smothered, Jon plays Tom, a man with baggage. He played Jason in the popular Roman-era comedy Plebs and has also starred in Channel 4 series Big Boys, plus Starstruck, Pls Like, Crying Out Loud and Down from London.

Jon Ponting (on left) with Dylan Llewellyn in Big Boys. (Image credit: C4)

Who else is starring in Smothered?

Smothered also stars comedian Aisling Bea (This Way Up), the musician Self Esteem (real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor), Sex and the City’s Blair Underwood, hip-hop band Rizzle Kicks’ star Jordan Stephens and TikTok stars Harry Trevaldwyn and Sarel Madziya. Former EastEnders star Lisa Hammond, who played Donna Yates in the soap, also stars.

Behind the scenes and more on Smothered

Smothered is a Sky Original that filmed during the early part of 2023. Smothered was created by former Schitt’s Creek writer Monica Heisey, whose comic novel about newly single life, Really Good, Actually, is a bestseller.