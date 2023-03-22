The Great Escaper: cast, plot and everything we know

The Great Escaper sees two-time Oscar winners Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reuniting top portray the real-life story of Bernard Jordan who in 2014 escaped from his care home in Hove, East Sussex, to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day Landings in France.

British acting legends Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson first acted together in The Romantic Englishwoman back in 1976, and now Michael will play plucky Bernard, who staged his “big escape” to honour his fallen comrades in Normandy, while Glenda is his wife, Rene. Bernard’s time on the run lasted a mere 48 hours but it captured the hearts of the British public.

You can enjoy this first-look picture of Michael Caine as hero war veteran Bernard Jordan in the main picture above. In the meantime, here’s everything we have about The Great Escaper so far….

The Great Escaper will open in UK cinemas later in 2023. We'll up date with its UK, US and international release dates when we hear. At the moment it’s unclear if it will also be shown on a streaming service such as Netflix or Prime Video but we’ll update you on that too.

Is there a trailer for The Great Escaper?

No trailer for The Great Escaper has yet been released but we'll update here when one appears later in 2023.

The Great Escaper plot

The Great Escaper follows the adventures of D-Day veteran, former Royal Navy Lieutenant Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), who in 2014 sneaked out of his East Sussex care home to travel to Normandy to pay his respects on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Landings. He told his carers he was “popping to the shops” but instead walked to Brighton railway station, travelled to Portsmouth and bought a one-way ferry ticket to Caen, sparking a police search for him.

Back in 2014, Bernard said, “In the months leading up to the anniversary I was trying to get an official trip to Normandy but I didn’t have the necessary passes. Then, the day before D-Day I saw all the TV coverage and thought, “I have to go and be part of it.” I was naughty and secretive.” He died a year later, aged 90, and his wife Irene, or Rene (Glenda Jackson) died just a week later.

The Great Escaper cast — Michael Caine as Bernard Jordan

In The Great Escaper, Michael Caine plays pensioner Bernard who secretly journeyed to France, despite his health concerns, to commemorate his fellow World War Two soldiers.

Cockney actor Michael Caine made his name in the 1960s, starring in films such as Zulu, The Italian Job, Alfie, and The Ipcress File. He won Oscars for his roles in The Cider House Rules and Hannah and her Sisters and has also starred in The Muppet Christmas Carol, Little Voice, The Quiet American, Educating Rita, Jaws 4: The Revenge, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Miss Congeniality and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Michael Caine in the Ipcress File. (Image credit: free)

Glenda Jackson as Irene Jordan

Stage and screen legend Glenda Jackson plays Bernard’s wife Irene. She’s also won two Oscars, for Women in Love and A Touch of Class. She’s also starred acclaimed movies such as Sunday Bloody Sunday, Mary, Queen of Scots, Hedda Gabler, and more recently, Elizabeth is Missing. On TV she starred in the 1971 miniseries Eliazabeth R and was the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate from 1992 to 2017 during which time she took a break from acting. Her only son is the political journalist Dan Hodges.

Legendary... Glenda Jackson. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Great Escaper?

Other cast for The Great Escaper have yet to be announced but we'll update here as soon as we hear.

Behind the scenes and more about The Great Escaper

The Great Escaper is produced by BAFTA-nominees Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae (Nowhere Boy) and is an Ecosse Films production for Pathé and BBC Film. Executive Producers are Cameron McCracken for Pathé and Eve Yates for BBC Film.

The creative team includes BAFTA-nominated Cinematographer Christopher Ross (The Swimmers, Room), BAFTA-winner Editor Paul Tothill (Blithe Spirit, Atonement), Production Designer Nick Palmer (Das Boot), BAFTA-nominated Costume Designer Emma Fryer (The Great), Hair and Make-Up by Jacqueline Fowler (War & Peace) and a score by the Academy Award nominated composer George Fenton (The Duke, Allelujah). Pathé will distribute the film in the UK, France and Switzerland and will handle sales throughout the rest of the world.