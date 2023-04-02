Rye Lane: UK and US release dates, cast, plot, trailer and all about the quirky romantic comedy

Heartwarming romantic comedy Rye Lane will arrive on Disney Plus in the UK for spring 2023 after its limited cinema release in Britain, while it's now available in US on Hulu.

The movie sees Industry star David Jonsson and Class actor Vivian Oparah play two 20-somethings who are both dealing with the aftermath of bad breakups. But in an attempt to help each other get back at their exes, the pair bond over the course of an action-packed day spent wandering around the vibrant streets of Peckham and Brixton in south London. And it seems they may not be quite as closed off to love as they originally thought.

Be sure to watch out for cameos from musician and celebrity chef Levi Roots and comedian Munya Chawawa. Here’s all you need to know about the movie Rye Lane…

You can catch the feel-good movie Rye Lane on limited release in British cinemas already then on Disney Plus in the UK from Wednesday May 3 2023. US viewers can already watch the movie on Hulu.

Enjoy the romance of Rye Lanein cinemas and on Disney+ from May 3 2023. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Is there a trailer for Rye Lane?

Yes there's a trailer for Rye Lane and it looks great. You can give it a watch it here to see Dom and Yas’s unusual meeting and join them on an eventful day in south London...

Rye Lane plot

In Rye Lane we'll see Dom (Jonsson) and Yas (Oparah) first meet when Dom has cry about his ex in a toilet and Yas finds herself comforting him through the door. Afterwards Yas recognises Dom from his trainers, while he has no idea she’s the woman he opened up to about his heartbreak. The pair then bond over their past relationships and vow to help one another get back at their exes. However, their day spent together could end up allowing them both to move on and restoring their faith in romance.

David Jonsson as Dom and Vivian Oparah as Yas in Rye Lane. (Image credit: DIsney+)

Rye Lane cast — David Jonsson as Dom and Vivian Oparah as Yas

In Rye Lane David Jonsson plays the cheated-on Dom, who is struggling to cope with his heartbreak. He starred as Gus Sackey in BBC2 and Hulu banking drama Industry and has also been in Deep State and Endeavour. He will also play Chris Eubank in the upcoming movie Benn/Eubank about the rivalry between boxers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank.

Vivian Oparah plays Yas who has also just come out of a bad relationship. She played Tanya Adeola in the sci-fi drama Class. She’s also starred in The Rebel, Enterprice, Intelligence, Then You Run and Teen Spirit.

Who else is starring in Rye Lane?

Rye Lane also stars Poppy Allen-Quarmby (Gentleman Jack) who plays Cass while Simon Manyonda (Pennyworth) is Nathan. Levi Roots plays Uncle and Munya Chawawa is a restaurant crooner.