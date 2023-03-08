After The Flood: cast, plot and all we know about the thriller series

After The Flood on ITV1 sees Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle take on the role of an obsessed cop in a town torn apart by the effects of a shocking environmental disaster. She plays PC Joanna Marshall who works in a small town that has been hit by a terrible flood who then finds she has a murder investigation on her hands.

Life on Mars actor Philip Glenister is also starring as property developer Jack Radcliffe while Bridgerton star Lorraine Ashbourne is Jo’s mother, Molly.

“I am really thrilled to be joining After the Flood,” says Sophie Rundle. “Jo is a brilliantly bold, compelling protagonist. The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting. There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started.”

Here’s everything we know about After The Flood so far…

After The Flood is a six-part thriller launching on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK while US viewers can catch the show on BritBox. There’s no release date yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you when a release date is scheduled.

After The Flood plot

After The Flood follows life in a town struggling in the aftermath of a major flood that has wrecked the community. As the clear-up starts, the body of an unidentified man is found in a lift in an underground car park and the police quickly assume he was trapped by the rising waters.

However, as the investigation unfolds, PC Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle) becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to him, and it seems the floods will expose long-buried truths.

After The Flood cast — Sophie Rundle as PC Jo Marshall

Sophie Rundle plays determined cop Jo. The actress is currently starring in the series The Diplomat and has also starred in Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack. Sophie has had roles in The Nest, Bodyguard, Elizabeth is Missing, Brief Encounters, Jamestown, The Midnight Sky and Rose.

Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe

Philip Glenister plays property developer Jack. He shot to fame playing DCI Gene Hunt in the BBC One time travel series Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes. He’s also starred in Clocking Off, Roger Roger, Hornblower, Vanity Fair, The Other Boleyn Girl, Calendar Girls, Cranford, Mad Dogs and Belgravia.

Philip Glenister and John Simm as Gene Hunt and Sam Tyler in Life on Mars. (Image credit: BBC)

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly

Lorraine Ashbourne takes on the role of Jo’s mum Molly. She plays Mrs Varley in the hit series Bridgerton and Karen in I Hate Suzie. She’s also starred in Sherwood, Alma’s Not Normal, Playing The Field, Unforgotten and The Crown. She's married to fellow actor Andy Serkis (Gollum in Lord Of The RIngs) and is the mother of their acting son Louis Ashbourne Serkis (No Return)

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow in Sherwood. (Image credit: BBC/House Productions/Matt Squire)

Who else is starring in After The Flood?

After The Flood has a big cast of well-known actors. Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, Bodyguard) plays Jo’s boss Sergeant Phil Mackie and Matt Stokoe (The Hunt For Roaul Moat, Jamestown) is her husband, Pat. Jonas Armstrong (The Bay, Floodlights) is Lee, a seemingly heroic local man, and Jacqueline Boatswain (Anansi Boys) plays local politician Sarah Mackie.

Is there a trailer for After The Flood?

There's no trailer for After The Flood yet but if ITV release one, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes, locations and more about After The Flood

Filming started on After The Flood in February 2023 in the Manchester, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Teeside areas of the UK.

After the Flood is produced by multi-award-winning Manchester-based executive producer Nicola Shindler and her team, including fellow exec producer Richard Fee, at Quay Street Productions in association with ITV Studios. The drama is written by Mick Ford.

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, executive producers have said: “When Mick Ford brought the kernel of the idea of After the Flood to us, we were immediately drawn in. Not just by the catastrophic repercussions of a deadly environmental disaster in a town that could very well be our own, but also the intricacies and deception at the heart of the characters’ stories.

"We have a brilliant combination of writing, directing and acting talent on board to bring this series to life and we’re looking forward to working with our partners at ITV and BritBox International as we begin filming.”

Mick Ford adds: “I'm always excited to announce a new project but After the Flood in particular tops all of the others due to its ambition and the characters. The cast are fantastic, and I am thrilled with how perfect each cast member is for their role.

"ITV has been brilliant throughout the writing process allowing us the time to craft the scripts with care which is rare and brilliant. Plus working with Quay Street Productions for Nicola and Richard is so special – because they and their teams are so special, and I feel truly honored. It is going to be great seeing everyone getting into the story and seeing it come to life — and then there is the flood!”

Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International said: “After the Flood is a gripping thriller featuring a fantastic cast, led by Sophie Rundle as our determined investigator, getting stuck into a complex crime in her community, with environmental catastrophe as a backdrop. We are incredibly proud to be working in partnership with ITV and Nicola’s team at Quay Street on this production. The series joins our world-class slate of quality British originals and its themes are sure to resonate with fans around the world.”