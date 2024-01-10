How to watch After the Flood online or on TV

After the Flood is an action-packed British crime thriller that sees Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle solving a murder as PC Joanna Marshall.

The series brings the effects of the climate crisis to the fore, as After the Flood is set in a northern town that's been devastated by a major flooding incident. But the true mystery arrives when a body is discovered during the clean-up efforts.

You can watch After the Flood for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. Going to be away? Don't worry, you'll still be able to tune in whilst the series is airing as you can watch After the Flood on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

The unidentified man was found dead in the lift of an underground car park. Whilst police are quick to assume that the victim was trapped by the rising waters, pregnant PC Jo Marshall isn't so sure.

As the murder investigation unfolds, Jo becomes obsessed with trying to uncover the truth of what really happened to him, and why. But as things develop, and we continue to see the impact of the floods on the residents of this small town, it looks like the water could be set to expose some long-buried truths and threaten the reputation of some of the residents...

Here's how to watch After the Flood online and for free. Continue reading to find all the necessary info to help you tune in, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch After the Flood in the UK for free

After the Flood premieres on ITV1 on Wednesday, January 10 at 9 pm. Each hour-long episode will be made available to stream for free now on the network's streaming platform, ITVX. ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, and a wide variety of other streaming devices. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.

Can I watch After the Flood in the US?

At the time of writing, After the Flood does not have a confirmed US release date, but it is expected to air on BritBox. As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to include that information here.

If you're in the US and can't wait to see Joanna Marshall try to crack the case just yet, we suggest that you tune in with a VPN (as described below) so you can watch as if you were back home.

How to watch After the Flood from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch After the Flood on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide to the best VPN services on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

After the Flood's release date is Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The series premieres at 9 pm, with new episodes due to air in the same slot on a weekly basis.

All episodes will be made available to stream as a box set once the first has aired on ITVX.

All you need to know about After the Flood

Who's in the After the Flood cast? Sophie Rundle as PC Joanna Marshall

Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly

Nicholas Gleaves as DS Phil Mackie

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie

Matt Stokoe as DS Pat Marshall

Jonas Armstrong as Lee

Tripti Tripuraneni as PC Deepa Das

After the Flood meet the characters video

How many episodes of After the Flood are there?

After the Flood is a six-part series, with each episode lasting about an hour in total.