After The Flood cast: who's who

Prepare to be swept away in a torrent of twists and turns as After The Flood arrives on ITV1 on Wednesday 10 January 2024 at 9pm, but which stars of the screen will be appearing in the rain-drenched murder mystery?

We take a closer look at all the characters in this show about a pregnant police officer who starts asking questions when a dead body is found in an underground car park after a terrible flood...

Who's who in the After The Flood cast?

Sophie Rundle as Jo Marshall

Jo joined the police to make a difference and commitment to her community is in her blood. Her dad, Brendan, was a detective. They’d talk about the cases he was working on and when he died — three years ago — an overwhelming ambition to follow in his footsteps really gripped her.

But it’s not an ambition her overprotective husband Pat is happy about. Jo has an extremely close relationship with her own mother Molly and since Brendan’s death, she has looked at Mackie as a surrogate father figure. So when it transpires that there may be a killer in Waterside, Jo’s commitment to solving the mystery and protecting her town is dogged and unwavering.

Where have I seen Sophie Rundle before? Sophie is best known for playing Ada Thorne in Peaky Blinders, Ann Walker in BBC One and HBO's period drama Gentleman Jack and Vicky Budd in the BBC television series Bodyguard. She's also appeared in Happy Valley and period drama Jamestown, where she met her partner Matt Stokoe.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall

Molly has spent her whole life in Waterside, growing up alongside Mackie, Sarah, and her late husband Brendan. Family has always been the centre of Molly’s world, but with her husband gone and Jo settled with her own family now, Molly has found herself feeling a little lost.

When we first meet her, she’s been focusing her energies on campaigning to stop the town from flooding and has a severe axe to grind with Sarah Mackie, who she blames for a host of failures.

Where have I seen Lorraine Ashbourne before? The English star has appeared in a host of British TV dramas, including Unforgotten, Public Enemies, The Street and Playing The Field. More recently she starred in acclaimed BBC series Sherwood and played Mrs Varley in Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Jonas Armstrong as Lee Ellison

Lee has had a painfully troubled upbringing, which saw him falling in with a bad crowd as a teenager, before eventually finding himself in a young offender’s institute when he was 16. No matter how much he’s tried to escape a life of criminality since then, he’s always been pulled back in.

Despite this, there is a goodness in Lee — his heroics at the start of the series demonstrate this — and he ultimately wants to do the right thing, but by this point in his life, that simply isn’t an option anymore.

Where have I seen Jonas Armstrong before? The Irish actor is best known for playing the lead in BBC series Robin Hood between 2006 and 2009. He's also appeared in British dramas such as The Bay, Strike, Ripper Street and The Drowning. His film credits include Edge of Tomorrow, where he starred opposite Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman

Pat’s a detective working within the Serious Crime squad, until the flood emergency brings him back into Waterside Police’s murder team. He loves his wife Jo deeply, but he’s overly protective of her — always treating her with kid gloves, wrapping her in cotton wool, and he would much prefer it if she wasn’t in the police force.

Now that she’s pregnant and due to give birth in a matter of months, he’s secretly hoping that she will re-think her career as a detective, but he knows that conversation isn’t going to go down well. They do have a tender relationship, and he wants their marriage to work, but his overprotectiveness has been slowly driving a wedge between them.

Where have I seen Matt Stokoe before? The British actor is best known for his roles as Alex in the Channel 4 series Misfits, teacher Gerard Eyre in The Village and Captain Marcheaux in the third series of BBC drama The Musketeers. He also starred opposite his partner Sophie Rundle in Bodyguard and Sky1 period drama Jamestown.

Nicholas Gleaves as Phil Mackie

Phil Mackie was born and bred in Waterside, and was best friends with Jo’s dad, Brendan. Mackie is a proud and unwavering family man — a dedicated husband, a committed foster parent, and surrogate dad to Jo following Brendan’s death.

He and his wife Sarah have taken in numerous children over the years, which is partly why he’s never risen above the rank of Sergeant — instead putting his focus into supporting his ever-changing family.

Where have I seen Nicholas Gleaves before? Nicholas has appeared in a host of British TV dramas, such as The Split, Scott & Bailey, Survivors, Bodyguard, Marvellous and Coronation Street.

Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe

Jack moved to Waterside 30 years ago and built a property empire - Uplands Eco Housing - from humble beginnings. Charismatic, persuasive and well-liked, he enjoys the status of being a big fish in the town he now calls home. When we meet him, Jack’s on the cusp of the biggest development of his career, having picked himself up from near bankruptcy, he’s turned his fortunes around and built a new, green eco-development — with plans for an expansion firmly in place.

Where have I seen Philip Glenister before? Philip is best known for his role as DCI Gene Hunt in the BBC crime series Life on Mars and its sequel Ashes to Ashes. He also played DCI William Bell in State of Play, Reverend Anderson in Outcast and Quinn in Sky hit Mad Dogs. More recently he's starred in BBC crime drama Steeltown Murders and Apple TV+ sci-fi Foundation.

Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das

A junior police officer and partner to Jo, we meet Deepa in the midst of the flood emergency. She relishes her role in the police — and is jealous of Jo’s impending move into CID, with ambitions of her own to one day become a detective. As a partner, she’s fiercely loyal to Jo, but isn’t afraid to call her out on something if the situation demands it.

Where have I seen Tripti Tripuraneni before? Tripti's previous screen credits include House of the Dragon, Casualty and Temple.

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie

Sarah is a local councillor and Chair of the Planning Committee. Growing up in Waterside, while Molly and Jack were always at the centre of any group, Sarah often found herself on the fringes, lacking their self-belief. But today she feels, more than ever before, that she's at the centre of things. It's taken a long time, but she's where she always wanted to be.

Her ambitions for herself, personally and politically, have been ignited - and she's looking to continue this trajectory by becoming a candidate for the Tories in a parliamentary by-election. Westminster is a possibility. But all of that is put at risk when the flood hits Waterside, and Sarah’s response to it comes under intense scrutiny.

Where have I seen Jacqueline Boatswain before? Jacqueline played headteacher Mrs Bassinger in Grange Hill and has also had roles in British dramas including Hollyoaks, Collateral, Wolf Blood and Bancroft. She also appeared in BBC comedy Cuckoo.

Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha Eden

The 24 year-old was born in Waterside, to an English mother and a French father. Her mum died when she was three and her father decided to take Tasha back to live in France. However Tasha returns to Britain when she's contacted by PC Jo Marshall, who believes she might be related to the unidentified man who's found dead in the lift of the underground car park.

Where have I seen Anita Adam Gabay before? The French actor has appeared in Hulu series We Were The Lucky Ones, Sky History's Royal Bastards: The Rise of the Tudors and hit BBC drama Baptiste.