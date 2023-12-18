After The Flood star Sophie Rundle 'wasn't sure' about working with real-life partner

After The Flood star Sophie Rundle says she and real-life partner Matt Stokoe had to think carefully before playing a married couple in the upcoming ITV drama.

The pair — who have a two-year-old son together — met while working on period drama Jamestown and have also appeared together in the hit BBC thriller Bodyguard. But this will be the first time they've played a couple in a TV series.

"We weren't sure about doing it together because there's an inevitable interest and we're quite private in that sense," says Sophie. "But we really like working together."



After The Flood sees Sophie playing PC Jo Marshall, a pregnant police officer who risks her career to get to the truth when an unidentified body is found in an underground car park following a flood.

Her determination to investigate the case proves a sticking point with Jo's husband, local detective Pat Hanlon, but while their characters clashed Sophie says the couple got well on set.

"It's definitely easier working with your partner — or even just someone you worked with before — rather than turning up on set and saying 'Hi, nice to meet you. I'm your wife!'" she explains.

"But I think people (on set) didn't know for a really long time. Some of the crew only figured it out when they saw pictures of Jo and Pat as set dressing. 'Wow, they Photoshopped you really well!' they said."

The series will be a watershed (ahem) moment for Sophie, as after roles in hit TV shows such as Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack, she'll finally be the leading lady in a primetime British drama.

"I now have so much respect for actors who lead shows like this, because it requires so much stamina!" she says. 'It did feel like an extra bit of pressure as you’re in every day and you can’t drop the ball, but I was so chuffed they asked me to do it. Jo really spearheads the story, although it does open up and becomes about the whole community."

After The Flood premieres on ITV on Wednesday 10 January 2024.