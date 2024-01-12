After The Flood episode 5 recap: What is Pat hiding?

* This After The Flood episode 5 recap contains spoilers *

PC Jo Marshall thought she could trust Lee and her husband Pat, but as we move towards the finale of this watery thriller it's clear that faith has been misplaced. But who can she trust?

We're almost certain Jack Radcliffe is up to something and even her unassuming brother-in-law Keith knows more than he should. At least she's still got her mum Molly, well she thought she did, but it turns out she's been having an affair for the last couple of decades!

What is Pat hiding?

Jo asks Lee to consider that Jack Radcliffe might be working with this mysterious "William Caine" to get away with murder, while also taking Lee’s money and land. But Lee looks doubtful. All he wants is to ship these three containers out. But why is so preoccupied with that when Jo’s raising serious concerns about his business partner? We still think there’s something Lee’s not telling Jo. Could HE be William Caine?

Their conversation — which Jo's brother-in-law Keith witnesses as he drives past — ends with Lee asking Jo if she'll turn a blind eye to him shipping the containers, but she refuses. Lee doesn’t look happy about that!

Tasha calls Jo to tell her she has William Caine’s address and she wants to go there now, but Jo persuades her to wait until the morning. Yet immediately after that Jo hears her mum’s in A&E after being knocked off her bike in a hit and run.

At Uplands Eco Housing, Pat is helping Keith move into his new house, but they’re soon chatting about stuff that they shouldn’t be. Keith tells Pat he’s seen Jo with Lee and reveals that he’s just given Lee three container export numbers with no notice. Wow!

When she gets there she finds her mum impatient to be discharged and flashing her bum to everyone on the ward. She tells Jo and Pat she was on her way to Sarah Mackie’s to have it out with the councillor when she was knocked off her bike, but she can’t remember much else.

Outside the ward, Jo tells Pat about her suspicions re. Jack Radcliffe and points out that people who work with him keep turning up dead. Daniel Eden and Chris Robinson in the last few weeks alone! Pat says she can’t use the information about Riverside Court, but they can look at who knocked Molly off her bike. He promises they can tackle the case together, but it’s clear he’s hiding something!

Did Lee kill Daniel Eden?

After discharging herself from the hospital, Molly is visited by Jack Radcliffe and it's clear these two know each other even better than we thought they did. But Jo walks in unannounced and hears details of an affair that’s clearly been going on since she was a child — and while her dad was still alive!

Jack races after Jo and offers her a lift in his cab, before revealing his car - which may or may not have been damaged in a hit and run — is being serviced. Pat goes to check it out, but can Jo trust Pat? Can she trust her mum? Who can she trust?

Back at Uplands 2, Sarah Mackie tells Jack she’s been selected as a candidate for the Conservative Party. She seems delighted about this, presumably because it might allow her access to some much bigger kickbacks. Jack’s more interested in getting the levee built, but she seems far more interested in enriching herself than helping the people of Waterside. She’s a shoo-in for parliament.

Jo and Tasha arrive at the home of William Caine — Morton Lodge — and find a blind woman called Emma, who’s asking about Daniel Eden. Inside they meet Emma’s daughter, Billy, who’s Daniel’s son. Jo and Tasha are left with the unenviable task of telling Emma that Daniel is dead. She asks if it was Lee who killed him?

She reveals that Lee never knew about her and Billy and that he paid someone to tell Tasha’s father Daniel was dead — although Daniel agreed to go along with it. Emma also says Daniel took the cash because he was planning to escape with her — and that Billy is 'William Caine'.

Jo leaves, but calls Pat to update him beforehand. It’s clear he’s not pleased to hear about Emma and how much she's finding out about Daniel Eden’s past.

Emma tells Tasha that Daniel came to France to see her, but wasn’t brave enough to talk to her, although he was going to contact her once she and Emma began their new life together. Yet no sooner is that secret out in the open when the police arrive, presumably sent by Pat.

How does Pat know Lee?

Meanwhile, Jack’s in the middle of selling his new car to raise funds for the business, when the NCA (National Crime Agency) turn up at the Uplands Estate and arrest Keith.

While all this is happening, Tasha calls Jo to tell her the police have arrived. “How’s that happened?” she asks. “You were the only one who knew where we were.” As the first suspicions about her husband start to dawn on Jo, she finds a secret phone in Pat’s coat and realises he’s been receiving messages from Lee. But how does Pat know Lee and what have they been talking about?

Who moved the red car from the crime scene?

Tasha has been arrested and she tells DCI Roy all about Lee Ellison. When she’s asked why she didn’t share this information before, she replies “because I thought he was my friend. But he’s a liar.” It’s clear she also suspects that Lee may have murdered her brother.

After Tasha gives the police his location, the police come for Lee, but he arms himself with a shotgun and escapes in a silver van. However, after he flees the scene, PC Deepa Das discovers the red car that Jo has been talking about for like… forever. But how did it get to Lee's hideout? And how did someone sneak it off the crime scene without the police noticing? Did Pat do it, while pretending he was carrying out police business?

But Jo has already realised the truth — that her husband Pat has been speaking to Lee Ellison and conspiring to help him ship the stolen goods. He probably also knew Daniel and could well have been the man who killed him. That’s the reason he was eager for Jo to stop investigating Daniel’s death and why he did things like wipe Chris’ phone message. He claimed he was protecting his wife, but it turns out he was protecting himself. To make matters worse, he tipped his colleagues off on Tasha’s location in the hope that she would incriminate Jo about the DNA evidence she placed online.

But did Pat really kill Daniel or was he simply dragged into this plot another way? Is he pure evil or was he being manipulated by Lee? We need to know!